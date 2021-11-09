A political group, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) in diaspora, has declared support for the former Lagos State governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress to run for presidency in 2023.

The group director-general, Otunba Olufemi Soluade, who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos on Thursday urged all Nigerians irrespective of tribal or religious to support Tinubu for him to become president in 2023 for the social, political and economic development of the country.

He said the group has ABAT campaign offices in various countries including the United States of America, United Arab Emirates, Spain, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, India, China and Saudi Arabia among others

“Tinubu stands out as one politician with the best résumé to consolidate on the next level milestones of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“We looked around for such personality with the political clout and national appeal to the various interest groups that can consolidate on whatever achievements the Buhari government has made,” he said.