By Orjime Moses, Abuja and Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin, Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

There is widespread unease within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the speculated ambition of former president Goodluck Jonathan in the 2023 presidential election.

The debate about the Jonathan presidency resurfaced yesterday when former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, lampooned APC governors for allegedly lobbying Jonathan to return after demarketing him in 2015.

But the chairman of APC caretaker committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, refuted the claim that the governing party is seeking to field Jonathan as it presidential candidate in 2023.

This is even as former acting national chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, maintained vehemently that no amount of pressure will make Jonathan to join APC.

Although Jonathan had last year described talks of his nursing an ambition in 2023 as being too early, speculations about his political future became a national discourse after some APC governors led by Buni paid the former president a visit at his Abuja residence.

The visit had led to exchange of brickbats between the two major parties.

But while speaking on a TV programme yesterday, Lamido alleged that the APC governors want Jonathan back to power in 2023.

Responding to a question about the former president, Lamido said that the people who want Jonathan back are the APC governors.

“They want to tarnish his image,” the former governor said while featuring in the Arise TV programme yesterday.

He stated: “These were the same people who were Jonathan is this Jonathan is that. They branded him different sorts of names, said things against him but now they want him back. Is it because Buhari failed them or how? This is hypocrisy.

“Jonathan is a humble person who can listen to Nigerians, yet they vilified him as a bad leader and then defeated him so no need.”

Lamido however said Jonathan will contest for the office of president in 2023 if Nigerians decide to go for quality.

He said: “If we are going for zoning – to me, I’m prepared for it because if it can give us the kind of leadership we need no problem. However, if Nigerians feel we have now grown up to go for quality then it means it can be anybody from anywhere in the country and then in so doing I may offer myself among others from part of the country.

“The party will pick the best of their own candidates. So, if PDP finds me worthy as their flag bearer of course I will but if there is somebody else they are thinking of, of course I will support because by nature I’m a party man and I do not look at my personal interest. So if the zoning system continues I will abide by it but if we now feel that we have mature to go for quality, I will contest”.

But reacting to the allegation of APC wooing Jonathan to run on the party’s platform, APC caretaker committee chairman, Buni, said a few people created such a story which had no real meaning.

Buni while speaking with BBC Hausa service said, “There is no question of Jonathan’s involvement in the situation. Maybe those who are making such statements have fear in their hearts.

“Even if one wants to prove the point of the visit we made to him during his birthday celebrations, we had gone as a former Nigerian president, so our visit has nothing to do with politics.”

“Does he indicate that he will run for office or that we will not co-opt him? As politicians, we go to rallies to congratulate him. Our visit to him was very interesting because he is a former president, but why? Since we are visiting other people, why don’t I talk to them?”

However, former acting national chairman of PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, said no amount of pressure from any quarters will compel Jonathan to join APC.

This is even as he said the PDP will emerge stronger from the crisis currently rocking it and spring surprises in the 2023 general election.

Baraje who turned 70 yesterday described the visit of some serving APC governors to Jonathan to allegedly woo him to contest the 2023 presidential elections under APC platform as a huge joke.

He noted that Jonathan would never be taken in by the political antics of the governors who visited him under the guise of felicitating with him during his last birthday anniversary.

The PDP stalwart added that the governors’ visit was not a threat to the PDP as a political party.

Baraje spoke with journalists Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, after a prayer session marking his 70th year’s birthday.

Former Senate president, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, was among the dignitaries that attended the prayer.

On the crisis rocking the PDP nationwide, Baraje expressed optimism that the party would come out of the crisis stronger and spring surprises in the 2023 polls.

Next President Will Spend Entire Tenure Fixing Rot Created By APC – Wike

Meanwhile, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said the next president of the country will spend his tenure fixing the ethnic, religious and socio-economic problems created by the APC.

He noted that since the APC administration assumed office in 2015, religious intolerance and ethnic division have deepened.

Wike spoke yesterday at Government House, Port Harcourt, during the official presentation of a letter of nomination to him for the “2020 Extra Ordinary Personality of the Year Award” by the management of Silverbird Group.

The governor stated that despite the glaring insecurity, religious and ethnic division in the country, officials of the federal government have continued to deny that Nigeria is now more united and secure than ever.

Wike expressed appreciation on behalf of the government and people of the state to the management of Silverbird for the recognition.

He however said it was disturbing that the Nigerian media has failed in its responsibility to hold the present administration accountable for failure to provide much desired good governance.

The governor said, “The problem in Nigeria which I have always said is that the press, the media is part of our headache. The media have lost their voice. I remember when Goodluck Jonathan was the president; it was as if the media wanted to pull down the whole of Nigeria.”