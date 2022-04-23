As the 2023 general elections draw nearer, a lecturer in the department of Arabic a the University of Ilorin, Dr Mahmud Danjuma, enjoined Nigerian journalists to resist the temptations of being bought over by politicians to achieve their selfish ends.

He also cautioned journalists against assumptions in their reportage so as not to overheat the polity.

Danjuma spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State during an Iftar (breaking of fast) organised for journalists by the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He reminded media practioners to be good Ambassadors of their faiths and advised them not to be bankrolled by desperate politicians to achieve their selfish political ambitions .

In his remarks, the senior special assistant to Kwara State Governor on Labour Matters, Comrade AbdulMumeen Onagun urged politicians to embrace issue-based campaigns as next year’s election approaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged them to shun politics of hatred and character assassination to guarantee crisis free polls.

Earlier, the NUJ chairman in the state, Comrade Abdul-Lateef Ahmed, said the Iftar programme was organised to bring journalists together to wine and dine in the spirit of holy month of Ramadan.