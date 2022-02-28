Lead Pastor of Revival House of Glory International Church (RHOGIC), Apostle Goodheart Ekwueme, has warned Nigerians not to sell their conscience come 2023 general elections.

The psyor said this while fielding questions from journalists at final session of Revival is Here Again International Conference (RIHA-IC) 2022, which also doubles as the church Thanksgiving Service to mark the fifth anniversary of the church.

According to the Abuja based cleric who is also the son of former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, said even though the church has been praying, it is also important that Nigerians exercise their civic responsibility by registering to get their voters card, do the needful by voting in leaders of their choice, warning them not sell their conscience in the 2023 elections else their will regret it.

According to him, since darkness is a backdrop for light to shine, “where we are is a great opportunity for us to make anything wrong in history to be right.”

Ekwueme said, “Well, transition is a very challenging moment between your yesterday and your tomorrow. You’ve left yesterday but you are not yet in your future. So it takes a lot of courage, boldness to focus on the future that God has shown you.

“Nigeria has gone through a very difficult history in the past few years and Nigeria is bleeding and we trust God that this will be an opportunity for the Lord to show us mercy and bring us into the nation

of our dreams.

“We have a dream that in our lifetime, that the green passport will be well coveted and loved by everyone in the world; that what seems to be a pariah nation in the past will be coveted and desired by many. It’s my heart desire that I will live to see the Nigeria of our dreams.

“As people of God we’re praying (towards the 2023 elections); we will continue to pray. There’s nothing God can’t do to a prayer. Having said that, I believe that darkness is a backdrop for light to shine.

So where we are is a great opportunity for us to make anything wrongin history to be right and we trust the Lord in return for our best.

“I speak to Nigerians. Let’s rise up to take advantage of our civic responsibility. Number one, register; number two, vote. Go out there and do the needful and please, please don’t let anybody buy your

conscience. Vote your heart, vote your conscience and don’t be bought easily . It’s your right. You will regret doing that if in the next season, you wrongly bring in somebody who you’re not happy with.”