Media Mogul and Chairman of Roots Television Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu has finally confirmed his readiness to run for the 2023 Presidential election.

His confirmation came on Thursday through a video released on his Roots TV platform entitled ‘Nigerian Syndrome’.

In the video, Kachikwu traced the genesis of Nigeria’s problems to her colonial masters which he said set Nigeria up to fail by creating the country along religious and ethnic lines.

A press statement released by his Media Office in Abuja said Kachikwu will articulate his vision for Nigeria in a couple of weeks in what he term ‘MY OPENING ARGUMENT.’

However, the business mogul is yet to indicate under which political party he intends to vie on.

