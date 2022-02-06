History and Successes so far

Before I want to go, first and foremost, I want to give you an insight into what has happened in Borno State before, which is very important, then I think to delve into the current situation in Borno State. What have we achieved and others?

This insurgency has triggered the acute humanitarian and post-displacement crisis with a devastating social and economic impact on the population, further deepening fragility and poverty in the Northeast region.

The outcome of the recovery and peacebuilding assessment by the World Bank, EU, and the UN, revealed that the total sum of our $6.9 billion was lost as a result of the insurgency of the entire northeastern states, out of this Borno State accounts for over two-third percent. The insurgents have destroyed about 5000 classes in Borno State, about 800 municipal buildings were destroyed, comprising of local government Secretariats, prisons, traditional rulers buildings, among others. They destroyed about 713 energy distribution lines. Furthermore, they destroyed about 1,600 water sources. In addition to this one, we have a total number of 49,311 widows and about 49,974 orphans. These are official figures, the unofficial figures are more than this.

Before then, out of 27 local governments that we have in Borno State, at a time, about 22 of local governments are under the control of Boko Haram insurgents.

In Borno state again, that was the time we have only one access to the road to Maiduguri which is from Kano to Maiduguri. The road between Maiduguri to Ganbua was closed, the road between Maiduguri to Cova was closed, the road between Maiduguri to Ngana was close, the road between Maiduguri Mungonu, Damasaba were all closed. we were left with only one major. The magnitude of the destruction was so scary.

Then what is established now in Borno State? Today, the gradual return of peace and a marked reduction of cases of insecurity in Borno State, and major parts of the northeastern region have been attributed to the commitment and collaboration from the part of the state and federal government.

I want to say something categorically clear for that. One of the major reasons why we have been succeeding in the northeast in particular in Borno State is because of one major fundamental thing. There was never a time I requested to see Mr. President and I was denied access.

Challenges

All that I have said now, would never be feasible without the support of the government. But notwithstanding all the contributions of the federal government, we still have some challenges. One, I said before, a growing number of ISWAP in some parts of the state is a matter of great concern to everybody. Why? In the shores of Lake Chad, again in southern Borno State. Luckily enough, I was told there was Dallas military deployment yesterday to southern Borno stet to fight the insurgents in the Tudun Katarangwa.

But I think this is the early warning system. We shouldn’t allow ISWAP to grow. ISWAP is more sophisticated, more funded and they’re more educated. And we shall do everything possible to defeat ISWAP. Otherwise, what Boko Haram dies will be a child’s play. This is an early warning system the Nigerian Army has to restrategize and defeat ISWAP. ISWAP will be a threat to the entire nation. Because of the proximity of Sub-Saharan Africa, they are coming from Libya and others resettling here.

On Boko Haram occupying two local governments

ADVERTISEMENT

And then whether we like it or not a few days ago, I’ve spoken something about two local governments that are still not occupied by the human population. I think that there some certain misunderstand. Some say that two local governments are under the control of Boko Haram, no. Two to local governments are not occupied by the human population. But whether we like it or not, is right because if two local governments are not occupied, what does it mean? It means the capacity is not there to protect this human population to go to these local government areas. But we’re working with the Nigerian army to ensure immediate resettlement of people to Malam Fatori, which is the headquarters of Abadam local. And again, Ogunbaden headquarters of Mainari local government. We are not saying that these two local governments are under their control, but these two local governments are not under human occupation. We need support from the federal government to support the relocation of these people to these local government areas. This committee that has been constituted by the federal government, will look into these matters among others.

We want clearance of the shores of Lake Chad. Again, in conclusion, while the challenge of insecurity is being solved gradually, it is not yet over. I have said it time without numbers that in addition to what we are doing, there is a need for government to rethink and look into the possibility of hiring mercenaries. I have said it time times without numbers, there’s nothing wrong. America, Britain many more countries that are stronger than Nigeria, who used to seek support outside, there’s nothing wrong because this problem has been compounded. And it’s not easy for us to solve the security challenges that we’re having now. While Nigeria is providing a lot of things, the federal government is buying equipment, there is the need for us to seek support from external agencies to defeat these insurgents once and for all before the matter will reach other parts of the nation. This is very important, whether we like it or not, we have existing gaps that we need to fill in and this gap by now cannot be filled without external support. While we continue to be our institutions, training, and retraining.

On recruitment process

One very serious challenge that we have, our recruitment process has to look into. Yes, you can just say recruitment for the army, collecting notes from governors, ministers, and others and the people are queuing in. As long as we are not willing to sanitize our recruitment procedures to the armed forces, police, SSS, and others, we will not get the right people. These are something that needs to be done. The bitter truth is better.

And then funding is critical. Yes, funding to our military. Let us investigate how much have been trickled down. The commanding officers are important, procurement processes are also very important. Then stronger solidarity among the security forces and sustained campaigns needed to finish up the remnants of the insurgents in the fringes of the northeast is very important. The resettlement needs to go hand in hand with livelihood support, more resources are needed to do more for the people. Greater understanding is required of the security forces to support protection, action in places of resettlement and all over Borno. Last but not the least, we must not allow the 2023 general elections to shift our attention completely away from the focus and restoration of peace in the northeast and indeed other parts of the nation.