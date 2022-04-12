The Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has given all political appointees till Thursday, April 14, 2022 to resign from their offices if they will be contesting in the 2023 elections.

The Secretary to the Ondo State Government (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu, stated this in a memo dated April 11, 2022 and addressed to all political appointees in the state.

The memo reads: “As you are aware, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) has signed the amended Electoral Bill into law and the Independent National Electoral Electoral Commission (INEC) has released guidelines on the conduct of the impending general elections thereby signalling the commencement of intense political activities both at the Federal and State levels:

“Consequently, and in line with the provision of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“Political and public office holders desirous of participating in the political process either as a contestant for elective positions or as delegates should resign their appointments on or before Thursday, 14th April 2022.

“This is for your information and strict compliance, please.”