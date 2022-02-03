A civil society organisation, Congress of Nigerian Youth Leaders, has endorsed a former president of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, for the presidency ahead of the 2023 general election.

The CSO also inducted Dr. Audu Musa Idowu into its Hall of Fame.

Chairman of the group, Comrade Godwin Menza, made this known while addressing journalists at the end of their annual programme held on Thursday at Avison Hotel in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The group described Senator Saraki as the man that will rescue Nigeria from the current political, economic and security quagmire. They called on the electorate to throw their weight behind the success of Saraki’s ambition for the progress of Nigeria.

Also speaking, the inducted Dr. Audu Musa Idowu added his voice to the call for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to give Saraki its ticket in the primary election and the electorate to vote for him come February 2023.

Dr Idowu is not just a medical doctor by profession, but a talented and naturally endowed with good leadership skills.

He has been outstanding in humanitarian services to his immediate community as well as the entire Kwara and Nigeria as a whole.

He initiated special programme of sight saving in 2006 in collaboration with Sight Savers organisation where thousands of less-privileged benefitted from the programme in Ekiti and Oke Ero LGA of Kwara State. He also supported various free health services in many communities in his home-state of Kwara.

