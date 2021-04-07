By Abubakar Sadeeq Mohd, Zaria

Kaduna State Independent National Electoral Commission is to convert over two thousand voting points to polling units across the state.

The Acting Resident Electoral Commissioner of the state, Alh. Awwal Muh’d Mashi disclosed this to newsmen shortly after a visit to the Emir of Zazzau Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli at his palace in Zaria.

Alh. Awwal Muh’d Mashi said “the aim is to provide opportunity to voters in polling units where the number of voters superceed the initial number of voters in the voting register.

“The voting points were meant to complement the existing 5,102 polling units in the state and provide more access to voters who are now eligible to vote,” he said.

The Acting Resident Commissioner further said that the voting points to be converted were earlier used by the commission during the previous elections.

He explained that when approved by the Federal Government, the voting points will be used during the 2023 general elections.

Mashi said he was at the Emir’s palace to inform him of the activities of the commission and seek his royal support and blessings.

Responding, the Emir commended INEC for conducting free and fair elections in the past and urged the commission to sustain the tempo.

The emir also pledged the Emirate’s support and cooperation to enable INEC achieve its targeted goal.