Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Kwara State government has assured all political parties in the state of a level-playing ground in running their campaign programmes.

The state commissioner for Communications, Hon. Olabode Towoju, gave the assurance during a stakeholders meeting with political parties in Ilorin, the state capital.

The meeting was at the instance of the Kwara State Signage and Advertisements Agency (KWASSA).

Towoju, however, urged the parties to strictly adhere to regulations guiding the erection of billboards and pasting of posters in the state.

The commissioner, who emphasised that the government would not witchunt any political party, promised to be fair and just to every party.

Towoju also spoke about the government’s readiness to work with all political parties in order to move the state forward and ensure the entrenchment of good governance.

He added: “In all our dealings, we should put the state’s interest first and shun all acts that could plunge the state into crisis. As a government, we will not discriminate against any party.”

The Director-General of KWASSA, Mr Olorunshola Omotayo, said the purpose of the meeting was to educate and enlighten political parties on the rules guiding erection of billboards and pasting of posters.

He called for the cooperation of all as the election period approaches, urging politicians to play the game according to the rules.

“We should shun the act of vandalising one another billboards. Now is the time to get it right, we should endeavour to play the game according to the rule and shun politics of do or die,” Omotayo admonished the politicians.