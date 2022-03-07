Nigerians have been urged to prepare and consider the 2023 general elections as a chance to get it right by voting the right candidates to lead and unite the country.

Ambassador James Erebuoye, President, Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora in a message sent to LEADERSHIP lamented that “religion, tribalism and negativity has eaten deep into the minds of many Nigerians to the extent that so many still believe that nothing good can come out of this country.”

Erebuoye said the next presidential elections presents an opportunity for Nigerians to get it right by voting the right candidates of their choice. “Get your PVCs ready instead of lamenting after every election.

“Nigerians should be optimistic towards voting a presidential candidate that will unite citizens of the country. 2023 elections will be an opportunity to wake up and get things right.

“The youths should use the social media and other means to reach out to one another and make sure they turn out in their numbers to vote, come 2023.

He said the key solution to solving the country’s problem is for people to vote the right candidate to lead the affairs of the country and be held accountable for their actions and inactions.

“2023 will mark the end of politicians’ promise and fail campaign. Politicians must step up their game in the advancement of this country by being patriotic, transparent and ready to serve the people that voted them to power and not see it as an opportunity to enrich themselves and oppress one another.”

