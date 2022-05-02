As the nation celebrates the 2022 Workers Day, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured the nation that it will spare no effort in ensuring that elections conducted by it continue to get better, freer, fairer, more credible, and more inclusive.

The theme for the 2022 Workers’ Day in Nigeria is: ‘’Labour Politics and the Quest for Good Governance and Development in Nigeria.’’

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja lauded the support and understanding INEC has received and continues to receive from workers as it implements reforms of the electoral system.

Such reforms according to him include the expansion of voter access to polling units, continuous voter registration, deployment of appropriate technology, the conduct of numerous off-cycle elections, bye-elections, and the ongoing preparations for the 2023 general election.

“It is an established fact that Nigerian workers have contributed immensely and tirelessly to our country’s stability and economic development over the years despite the myriad of challenges.

“As we collectively reflect on sustainable measures to improve the welfare and professional capacity of Nigerian workers, the commission wishes to assure the nation that we will spare no effort in ensuring that elections conducted by us continue to get better, freer, fairer, more credible and more inclusive,” he added.

