Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of the Emefiele Solidarity Vanguard (ESV) have warned against a campaign of calumny against the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Godwin Emefiele.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the stakeholders led by Patriot Daniel Enyi said the CBN governor has nothing to do with hundreds of Sharan branded buses aimed at dragging him into the race for the seat of the presidency in the 2023 poll.

They noted however that the CBN governor will win the presidential election and succeed President Muhammadu Buhari if he eventually declares his intention to run for the forthcoming election.

Enyi challenged anyone who has evidence of the CBN governor consulting for the presidency or any other political office to tender the same before the general public.

The pro-Emefiele group leader said the CBN governor is yet to accept the offer by Nigerians to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari when Buhari’s tenure ends in 2023.

He stated that it behooves on those behind the circulation of the pictures of the branded buses to join hands with the progressives to convince Emefiele to contest the 2023 presidential elections for a consolidated Nigeria.

Enyi said, “We are confident that, if he makes up his mind to contest, he will declare in the open as political office seeking cannot be done in closed doors, especially the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“The images circulated on social media have nothing to do with the CBN directly, the blackmail is an attempt to box Emefiele to the corner. It is an outright blackmail against his person to link the agitation directly to him.

“It is a norm that whenever he accepts to contest, it would be made public, he will answer the clarion call in the open. As Nigerians, the truth is, nobody can stop us from expressing our opinion on whom we feel should govern the country after 2023.

“There is no doubt that Nigerians from all quarters, the North, the South, East and West are calling on the CBN Governor to run as President in 2023.

“We are convinced that, if he does, he will win, this is the threat where some do or die political office seekers are trying to blackmail him.

“Remember, this is a man who was appointed by the PDP administration of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and was reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term based on his dedicated service to the nation,” he said.