Ahead of the 2023 governorship elections, meetings on the dynamics of the macro and micro zoning arrangements in Enugu State are gathering momentum.

The unwritten governorship zoning arrangement started with the Enugu East Senatorial Zone producing the governor in 1999 with Dr. Chimaraoke Nnamani.

After eight years, the position moved to Enugu West senatorial zone with Sullivan Chime in 2007. Enugu North produced the incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in 2015, whose tenure elapses in 2023.

The rotation of the governorship seat would have run its full course in 2023 as the three senatorial zones would have enjoyed the zoning arrangement.

Interestingly, despite the fact that each of the senatorial zones has occupied the exalted position, the issue zoning has remained contentious in the state.

Those advocating that the power rotation should start afresh from Enugu North Senatorial Zone are arguing that since the zone is the last to benefit from the first leg of the rotation arrangement, it was suitable that the second stage of the power rotation should commence with it.

Defending their agitation for power to be retained in Enugu North beyond 2023, a pressure group from the zone, Igbo Nsukka United Forum (INUF), took a trip down memory lane regarding developmental projects and concluded that Enugu North, which constitutes more than 60 percent of Enugu State, has been seriously marginalised over the years.

In a statement signed by its national secretary, Ogbuja Ogbu, the body lamented that the zone was only able to produce the state governor in Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, when his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not in power at the federal level.

He further argued that the absence of PDP at the national hindered the much-needed federal presence in Enugu North, noting that Enugu East and Enugu West Senatorial Districts were far ahead of their zone in terms of government presence at the federal and state levels.

“Enugu North should not be given a back seat when we are the majority. We are rightfully demanding to retain the position of Enugu State governor come 2023 and that never again shall we be sidelined in deciding our own destiny,” the statement read in part.

Similarly, those clamoring for the contest to be thrown open are of the view that those who agreed on rotation arrangement never agreed that it must begin with the Enugu East senatorial zone.

They insist that since the first cycle has been completed, the wise thing is to allow all the three zones to compete for the position.

Going down memory lane, they noted that in 1999, Chimaroke Nnamani, who contested and won the election of that year, was not the only candidate from Enugu East or the entire state.

“Nnamani ran the election with other candidates produced from other political parties in the state,” Jude Ugwu, from Okpatu in Udi Local Government Area in Enugu West, canvassed.

“These candidates came from Enugu West and Enugu North but he eventually won. It was after his election that discussion about rotation started. Therefore, if we had that kind of idea then, nothing stops us from repeating the same, so that in the end, anybody that wins will help us determine the next zone that should produce his successor,” he said.

But, there are those who argue that power should return to

Enugu East, adding that since the power rotation was agreed upon by the leaders of Enugu regardless of party affiliations, the arrangement should be retained in that order to maintain peace in the state.

They believe that power rotation was part of the factors that has kept Enugu peaceful as every zone has been experiencing a sense of belonging.

Nonetheless, there is yet another school of thought that wants the governorship election to be thrown open in 2023.

This group hinges its argument on the fact that the three zones have benefited from the first leg of the rotation hence the need to start afresh.

However, while the clamour for macro zoning rages, there is an intricate micro zoning debate raging in some parts of Enugu East and Enugu West. Stakeholders from these parts are agitating that the existing zoning arrangement has not benefited them at all.

Those clamoring for micro zoning are from Greater Awgu in Awgu Local Government Area and Enugu East in Enugu East Senatorial Zone.

Greater Awgu and Nkanu East Local Government Area feel that they have been greatly marginalised in the scheme of things in the state.

Greater Awgu, which is part of Enugu West Senatorial District, whose

turn at governorship was taken by Sullivan Chime from Udi Local Government Area in 2007, argue that they have been relegated to the background in spite of the fact that they were part of the old three districts of Enugu State in the old order.

Similarly, Nkanu East in Enugu East local government whose turn at the governorship position was taken by Chimaraoke Nnamani in 1999 are arguing that out of the six local governments that make up local government, only it and Isi Uzo have not tasted the governorship position.

But, people from Nkanu East are hinging their demand for the exalted position on the backwardness of the local government in terms of development.

Although the trio of Isi Uzo, Nkanu East and Greater Awgu are agitating for the 2023 governorship position based on the fact that the position was not micro zoned to them, the agitation by Nkanu East has attracted the attention of bigwigs from Enugu East as they are of the view that the local government is the least developed in the entire state.

Already, a former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, has thrown his weight behind the agitation of the people of Nkanu East Local Government Area to produce the next governor.

He made his position known while addressing leaders of Nkanu East Consultative Forum led by a former minister of power, Prof. Barth Nnaji who paid him a visit in his Amechi Awkunanaw country home in Enugu, recently.

Nnaji while seeking Nnamani’s support for Nkanu East in Enugu East Senatorial District to produce the next governorship candidate, noted that apart from the fact that some other council areas in the zone had had a shot at the governorship position, “Nkanu East is a very neglected area of Nkanu land without a single all-season road or government presence (federal or state).”

He added, “We have sons who are well qualified to advance the interest of Enugu State. We are not asking to make any of them governor in order to help just our own localities; all we are hoping for is that if our son becomes governor, some of the winds of development that he initiates in the state will also blow in our area. This will end our marginalised condition and give us a sense of belonging” he stated.

Responding, the former Senate President noted that “You used the term marginalisation to describe the situation in Nkanu East, I would rather you use the word backwardness. It is part of it”.

He said further: “I am totally sold to the idea and if there is a way we can spread developments and other amenities in Nkanuland, I am all for it. I wholly support your move and urge you to remain resolute and steadfast in it.”

The former senate president also asked the Nkanu East leaders to be sportsmanlike in their effort and to recognise that other parts of the state could also aspire to the same office, stating that the Nigerian the constitution guarantees their inalienable right to do so.

The agitation for governor of Nkanu East extraction got another boost recently, when a former governor of the old Anambra State, Senator Jim

Nwobodo and indigene of Enugu East, declared that he would only support a governorship candidate from Nkanu East Local Government Area, also citing their prolonged marginalisation.

Receiving the Prof. Nnaji-led forum, Nwobodo stated that “you don’t preach to a man who is already converted.”

He added, “It is your turn and nobody will take it from you. God knows it is your turn. For if you want peace, there must be justice; without justice, there can be no peace”, he maintained.

Nwobodo further reaffirmed his position at a press conference he hosted in his house when he declared that there is an unwritten zoning formula in the state for governorship position and vowed to oppose the exalted position if it is zoned to his local government area for equity and fairness.

Nwobodo, who hails from Enugu South Local Government Area in Enugu East Senatorial Zone, spoke while reacting to allegations that he endorsed a retired permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry, Chinyeaka Oha.

Denying the endorsement, Nwobodo said, “My position on Nkanu East has not changed and my visit to Chinyeaka Oha”s new home has nothing to do with my support for Nkanu East to produce the next governor” he stated.

Nwobodo affirmed the unwritten zoning formula in Enugu for the Governorship position, saying after Enugu North and Enugu West produced governors, it is the turn of Enugu East Senatorial Zone and Nkanu East local government area in particular to produce the next governor.

Also, the former governor of Enugu State and current senator representing the Enugu East senatorial zone, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani and a former national auditor of PDP, Chief Ray Nnaji, have also backed the clamour.