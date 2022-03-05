European Union Election Observer Mission Follow-up Mission, (EU-EOM), wants Nigeria to conduct free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

Chief of the group, Maria Arena, stated this yesterday in Abuja, when she led a delegation to visit Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC). Following the conduct of the 2019 elections, she said the report of its findings had been submitted to relevant stakeholders with 30 recommendations on how to improve the electoral process in subsequent elections.

Arena noted that she had met with civil society, government and the political parties to make inputs to the best design for the next phase of the general elections.

In his remarks, the national chairman of IPAC, Engr Yabagi Sani, called on the EU EOM, its home countries in Europe and other advanced democracies not to relent in their commitment to the building of democracy, good governance, peace and security in Nigeria, the hope of the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “This appeal we make in our belief that advanced democracies of the world have the wealth of experience, the human and material resources from which countries of developing democracies can benefit.

“This is in addition to the fact that historically and going by the contemporary exigencies of the world demand that the more advanced segments of humanity should demonstrate more than a passing interest in the growth of democracy, the economic advancement, peace, security and stability of Africa.

“With the coming up on stream of the amended Electoral Act, political parties are now more than before, expected to emphasis the use and application of ICT and related technology in their internal affairs and interaction with the Independent National Electoral Commission. Failure to meet up these demands, will no doubt affect the performance of their obligations in the electoral process,” he said.

He commended parliamentarians of the European Union for their interest, commitment and sacrifices of time and resources towards the development and sustenance of the culture and practice of democracy all over the world but especially, in the developing nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said the story of democracy in Nigeria would not have flowered and blossomed the way it has done in the past 22 years without the intervention and support of the EU Parliament, governments and democracy-centred groups as well as non-governmental organizations in Europe and other advanced democracies around the globe.