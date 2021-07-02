A former Borno State governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, has called for a power shift to Southern Nigeria in the 2023 general elections.

Shettima made the call in Abuja on Friday, during the public presentation of a book titled, ‘Standing For The Truth With Courage’, written by Prof. Emeritus Njidda Mamadu Gadzama.

Gadzama is the chairman of TETFund Research and Development Standing Committee.

The book, which is prescribed as a wonderful resource material on the culture and language of the Margi people, is a story Gadzama’s life, covering details of special events in his life.

While stressing that the hope of Nigeria rest on the mindset of its people, the former governor said the nation’s problem was not religion or ethnicity, but people using it to achieve their goals.

“I believe in equity, justice and fairness. After power has resided in the North for eight years, there is need for a power shift to the South,” Shettima said.

For his part, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, speaking as a special guest of honour, called for unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

While commending Gadzama for using his experience to illustrate the importance of standing for truth in his book, Gambari said the best way to guarantee the unity of Nigeria was by all the people coming together.

“We are going through difficult times in our country, economic, security but let us recognise that the whole world is going through the same fate, Nigeria is part of the world.

“But the leadership under which we operate shows we shall indeed overcome all these. If we keep united, keep building, we cannot be ignored by any other country in the world. I am convinced that under the leadership of President Buhari there is going to be a better future. He belongs to all Nigerians,” Gambari added.

On his part, the author of the book, Gadzama, noted that his experience at the 13 Working Groups of TETFund Research Committee, has deepened his faith in Nigeria that Nigerians can make it as a people.

“Beautiful! Nigeria is a beautiful country that nothing should divide us on ethnic lines. The intelligent people of Nigeria have great potential together to develop this country,” he said.

The chief presenter, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, who is the executive secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), commended Gadzama’s strides towards ensuring that research and development is taken to greater heights in the country.