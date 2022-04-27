The immediate-past governor of Ogun State and Senator representing Ogun Central in the Senate, Ibikunle Amosun, has joined the 2023 presidential race.

In a formal notification and invite sent to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, a copy of which was obtained by LEADERSHIP on Wednesday, Amosun said he will formally declare for the presidential race on Thursday, May 5, 2022 after the Eid-el-Fitr holidays in Abuja.

“It is with the greatest respect that I write to notify you and my Distinguished Colleagues of my intention to contest for the Office of President of our dear country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to respectfully invite you and my Distinguished Colleagues to the formal declaration ceremony.

“I have been blessed by God to serve as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 2003 and 2007 and as a two-term Governor of Ogun State between 2011 and 2019. I have also had the privilege to be elected a second time to the Senate of the Federal Republic in 2019 where I currently serve the good people of Ogun Central Senatorial District,” Amosun wrote.

He noted that his varied experience in private and public life has imbued him with requisite insights, experiences and network of relationships adequate to provide a leadership that will galvanise Nigeria “to achieve her manifest destiny as leader in Africa and of the black race.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will be honoured with your esteemed presence and that of my Distinguished Colleagues at the Declaration event.

“I seek the prayers of all of you for a successful declaration ceremony, victory at the party primaries and the 2023 presidential election,” the lawmaker stated.