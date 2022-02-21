Former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, on Monday, declared his intention to contest the Kwara Central senatorial seat come 2023.

Abdullahi made his ambition public at the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The former minister, who was accompanied to the party’s secretariat by a mammoth crowd of supporters and well wishers, used the occasion to present his letter of intent to the party’s state chairman, Hon. Babatunde Mohammed.

In his brief remarks, Abdullahi said 2023 provides another opportunity for patriotic Nigerians to make themselves available for service to salvage Nigeria.

“Nigeria is at the moment faced with numerous problems. Insecurity has assumed alarming proportion. Nigerians are losing their lives in thousands daily. Most Nigerians are unable to feed themselves, do not have access to healthcare and education.

“Nigerian youths have become destabilising force because of our inability to provide job for them. Therefore, we need leaders that will take Nigeria out of these problems. 2023 provides us the opportunity to move the nation out of the doldrums.This is the time for patriotic Nigerians to offer themselves for service.

“It’s in the light of this that I have offered myself for service to our fatherland,” Abdullahi stated.

He pledged to work with other patriots to move Nigeria forward if elected to represent Kwara Central in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Responding, the state chairman of the PDP acknowledged Abdullahi’s contribution to the development of Kwara, in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

He said the party’s leadership was delighted about the intention of Abdullahi to vie for the senatorial seat, describing him as a man of impeccable character and proven track record of achievements.