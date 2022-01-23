As the clamour for a president from the South East of Nigeria continues to rise ahead of the 2023 general election, opinion leaders from the region have highlighted some of the factors that would determine the success or otherwise of the region’s aspiration.

One factor has been the fact that the two dominant political parties in the country have not made any concertated effort to zone the presidency to the South-east.

Political and opinions leaders in the region are now weighing in on unfolding events as the general elections approach, to salvage hopes for a South-east presidency before it is too late.

For a former dean of the Faculty of Law at the Imo State University, Prof Nnamdi Obiaraeri, it is unthinkable that the South East has not produced a Nigerian president earlier than now, saying the unwritten rule is that power rotates between the Southern and Northern geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former information commissioner said the South West in 1999 was compensated with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo owing to the demise of Chief MKO Abiola, noting that power had to return to the North in 2007.

Obiaraeri said the Presidency should return to the South even as he insisted it was the turn of Ndigbo without bitterness and rancour. He, however, politics as a roguish business.

He said, “You zone to microzone. Presidency should return to the South and only the South East has not produced a president out of the three zones that make up the South. The issue is not PDP or APC. Anyone, irrespective of party or geopolitical zone that denies that will be against natural justice, equity and good conscience. Not to allow a Nigerian president from the South East is not only evil but unpatriotic.”

Obiaraeri noted that top political parties always picked candidates from a particular zone in 1999, 2015, and 2019. According to him, the North lost the position due to the demise of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, but he pounted out that President Buhari is set to complete two terms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporting Jonathan In 2015 Was A Blunder- Southeast Leaders

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend, the president general, Igbo World Union, Sir Mishak Nnanta said Ndigbo did not get it right to have been pitching their tent with the PDP against other parties.

However, he maintained that though their support for former President Goodluck Jonathan may have boomeranged, it shouldn’t for any reason weaken the people’s quest for the office in 2023.

The chairman/chief executive officer of Miracle Classic Express Ltd. added that it would amount to serious marginalisation to deny them the opportunity after the Yoruba, Hausa/Fulani, and Ijaw have taken shots at it.

Similarly, a political scientist/analyst, Comrade Chyk Ibeakazi, said it was a blunder for the people to throw their weight behind Jonathan in 2015 and 2019, saying they are now paying dearly for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

He argued that they got it wrong when they supported Jonathan in 2015 when the North was asking to be allowed to complete the remaining four years of the Yar’adu maximum tenure which would have ended in 2019.

He said for equity sake and to end their cries of marginalisation, especially in the face of the various agitations that have occured in the zone, offering them the opportunity could bring the ugly situation to an end.

On his part, the state president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Comrade Okey Nwankwo insisted that no matter the body language of the North, their position is that the two major political parties should zone their presidential tickets to the zone.

He said in pursuit of this, the apex Igbo-sociopolitical organisation has been reaching out to other zones to solicit their support, knowing that no zone or region can succeed in such agenda without the support and encouragement of the others.

He said Senator Pius Anyim, Governor Dave Umahi, Max Ohuabunwa and many others who will join the race after them stand a good chance to clinch the position if they have the endorsement, encouragement and support of the other sections of the country.

A political scientist and senior lecturer, Ebonyi State University, Dr. Innocent Ugwu, has attributed the elusiveness of the Presidency to persons of the country’s South East extraction to the inability of the zone to speak with one voice and champion the cause of the zone with every vigour.

Dr Ugwu, in an interview with LEADERSHIP Weekend, noted that the selfish interests of politicians from the zone and the inability of zone to speak with one voice had remained the greatest challenge of the South East producing the president of the country.

In his response, the former Chief Press Secretary to Governor David Umahi, Chief Emmanuel Uzor said that this is the best of times for the South East to clinch the position of president of Nigeria.

According to him, “This is moreso irrespective of political parties involved. The agitation or rather the right of Ndigbo to take a shot at the presidency is predicated upon the fact that Nigeria has been unfair to Ndigbo as long as the apex seat of power is concerned.

“To this end, it’s no longer a matter of which political party is dominant in the zone but on the fair and equitable power rotation in Nigeria.”

He said that the dominance or, so to say, over-dependence on PDP by the people of the zone has nothing to do with the ordeal of the zone as regards its quest for a president of Igbo extraction because “before the formation of APC up to 2015 general election, the entire country was almost controlled by PDP.”

“And this is to say that the chances of the South East taking their rightful shot at the presidency does not start or end with PDP or APC”.

“However, there could still be this misconception that because of the dominance of PDP in the zone as of today, that the zone could be heading to the rocks but the truth is that both APC and PDP should look beyond party affiliation and zone their presidential tickets to the zone.

“On the issue of the South South presidency taking the slot of the South East, I can say it’s one of the jokes of the century. What we are looking at is equity and sharing formula that can accommodate the entire zones in the country and not sharing it according to Northern and Southern protectorates.”

He said that what the South East is demanding is that the Presidency be micro-zoned whereby all the presidential candidates will be fielded from the zone.

“This is to say that the chances of other Southern parts of the country like South West and South South should be foreclosed to allow Ndigbo get their rightful position.

“President Goodluck Jonathan and his South South zone did not take the chance of South East. That’s why we are agitating for power rotation among the six geopolitical zones and not based on Northern and Southern protectorates.”

Similarly, the youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo ,while speaking with Leadership Weekend commended some Igbo politicians for stepping out to declare interest for the 2023 Presidential race.

Ohanaeze noted that the coming together of Igbo leaders to speak with one voice has reassured the group that the Igbo are no longer divided along partisan interests but are now working towards the realisation of the set objective.

The group noted that the political zeal and commitment of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Senator Anyim Puis Anyim and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu since their declaration of interest to contest for the position both within the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has shown that the Igbo are ready to take the bull by the horns.

The president-general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said the move by South East politicians was cheering and urged them not to go to sleep.

“It is not enough to declare interest; they must follow it up with consultations across the country.”

On his part, the leader, Ohanaeze Youth Worldwide, Mazi Demain Okafor, dismissed the insinuation that the North are being hypocritical on the best candidate emerging in place of zoning.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Northern political leaders to allow the South East zone produce the next president of the country adding that be it zoning or best candidate, the Igbo parade most suitable and qualified candidates for the position.

Political analysts in Ebonyi State are of the view that it is not enough to zone the Presidency to the South East but that it should also be zoned to South East presidential aspirants of 40 to 59 years age bracket.

Ogbonnia Nwachi told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the country was done with gerontocracy, adding that it is the turn of the younger generation to relish the fragrance of the Nigerian presidency which Governor David Umahi represents.

Nwachi described Governor Umahi’s chances as very bright, adding that he is the one most qualified and fit for the plum job.

“He has age on his side. He has developmental genius. He has leadership experience. He has vibrancy. He also has dynamism and wisdom and, of course, the fear of God.”

But to Dr. Sam Amadi, Senator Anyim is South East’s best shot at the presidency.

“I am sure he will make it because South East is now serious about Igbo presidency.”

The former Senate president and secretary to the government of the federation, SGF, according to him, is a great candidate in terms of the available political space and dynamics.

“Elite consensus around Nigeria will favour Anyim. Anyim is our best chance because he has the political stature and personality that Nigerian political dynamics can accommodate,” Dr Amadi said.

In Enugu, a renowned political scientist and historian, Kindness Jonah, said the President of South East extraction had eluded the region because it is believed that the Igbo are not interested in Nigeria and, therefore, lack the trust to be given Presidency.

Jonah also spoke about Igbophobia among other tribes who have reservations that work against the Igbo aspiration because they believe that the Igbo are egalitarian in nature and may, therefore, go for perfect democratisation of Nigeria, which is seen as inimical to some sections of the country.

On the issue of hopes in the PDP, Jonah said putting all of one’s egg in one basket is not good in politics, adding that the region should diversify its political interest in different political parties.

He advised the Igbo to look beyond the PDP and indicate interest in other parties to enable them to achieve better in politics.

On if the South South Presidency has weakened the claim by the South East, a party leader who did not want his name in print said if the Presidency is not zoned to any particular section, then everybody has the right to contest.

He said instead of blaming the South South, contestants in the South East should should put heads together to win the Presidency since it is the turn of the zone.

Reacting to the presidential ambition of Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze, Alex Ogbonnia advised Tinubu to toe the path of reason, conscience and equity and reconsider his presidential ambition.

He said the major cause of the agitations in the South East was the alienation of the people from the nation’s centre of power.

Why South East Presidency Remained Elusive

A political scientist and human development expert, Dr. Jude Ohanele, has advised the political elite and Nigerians to rise and speak up for the entrenchment of equity, justice and fair play, and allow the South East to produce the president in 2023.

According to him, if the political elite and the entire nation team up and declare that this is the turn of the South East to produce the next president, it would be a done deal, as the South East on its own would find difficult, if not impossible, to ascend to the presidency without the collaboration of other zones.

“We must get the consent of all the regions before ascending to the throne . This is not a matter of party affiliations. Nigerians must come together and give their consent otherwise, this issue will continue to be a day dream,” he said.

Ohanele who is the programme director, Development Dynamics, stressed that going by the way Nigeria is structured, it is not a matter of party affiliations; rather, there must be agreement and endorsement by the leadership of the various political parties and citizens before any meaningful progress could be achieved in this direction, otherwise the South East would be beating about the bush.

He advised the South East to reach out to other geo-political zones and appeal to their conscience if they intend to realise the dream.

Weighing in on the matter, a former governor of Imo State, Dr Ikedi Ohakim, submitted that the South South presidency did not in any way weaken the call for South East presidency as each geo-political zone has the right to aspire to the highest office in the land.

He, however, emphasised that the law of equity, justice and fairplay suggests that if a cake is presented to a family, every member of the family is entitled to a bite of the cake.

Ohakim stated that the South East appears to have endured much deprivation since the war ended, adding that a situation where the South East remains sidelined in the scheme of things does not augur well for the progress , development and unity of the nation.

Ohakim submitted that the South East parades some of the best brains in the leadership structure of the country and the only impediment to the realisation of their dream is marginalisation. He mentioned political bigwigs like Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Rochas Okorocha , Peter Obi and Dr. Ken Nnamani , who he said, had the capacity, acumen and dexterity to perform creditably if given the opportunity to serve the nation.

The argument by the North on the presentation of the best candidate does not hold water, according to the national president, Ohanaeze Youth Council , Comrade Igboayaka ,Igboayaka. He pointed out that the North did not also present its best yet it ascended to the top leadership position and the region cannot, in all sincerity, boast that what it presently parades in the presidency is its best.

“The time has come for all Nigerians to sit down and tell ourselves the truth; it is not about presenting the best brains. We must come together and agree and allow the South East to present a consensus candidate acceptable to all,” he said.

Comrade Igboayaka noted that no man is an island, and no zone can fly alone,

“You must be supported to fly,” he declared, even as he recalled that against all odds, General Olusegun Obasanjo was in prison before he was brought out and made the president.

“This is the kind of arrangement that will promote national cohesion, sustainable peace and development,” he said.

The national president of Ohanaeze Youth Council indicated that what is important in 2023 presidential election is consensus opinion, insisting that there must be political realignment and political handshake across the Niger.

There must be unity of purpose, rappour and comradeship. According to him , the South East must be given a chance to lead.

“This is not fair and must be redressed as it will go a long way in reducing restiveness and agitations across the country.”

The Ohanaeze Youth Council leader urged every critical stakeholder in Nigeria to consider earnestly the Nigeria president of South East extraction in 2023 as a call to build a new Nigeria, where unity and sustainable development reign.

He maintained that denying a South Eastern aspirant the presidential ticket would inarguably deteriorate the condition of the country into a more piteous sight.

He said: “The only remedy is to collectively install Southeastern person as the next president of Nigeria. There is bruises and wounds all over Nigeria, the only balm to heal the wounds is by APC and PDP giving their presidential tickets in 2023 to any aspirant of Southeast extraction, any mistake will take the wounds of Nigeria into cancer that will laid Nigeria to rest at the end of the year 2023.”

Comrade Igboayaka noted that that the ultimate price of peace and unity every “reasonable Nigerian would pay is to embrace in its totality the Nigeria president of South East extraction in 2023.”

He further said that “any conspiracy by powers that be to deny South East APC and PDP tickets will be like the result of rejection of Aburi Accord of 4th/5th January 1967 by Gen. Yakubu Gowon.

“Any aspirant that is not from South East aspiring to pick APC or PDP presidential ticket in 2022 is like someone removing the roof of his building and expecting not to be drenched when the rains come. It may be a constitutional right of any aspirant to vie for the president of Nigeria in 2023, but it’s a moral and conventional right of South East to produce the next president of Nigeria.

“It’s on record without debate that southeasterners have made themselves “landlords” of the Nigeria project; 2023 president of Nigeria needs that zone that has property in all the local governments in Nigeria.”

He restated that having an Southeastern man in Aso Rock would not only unify the various tribes but also expedite the development and rebuilding of every nook and cranny of the country.

“It will stand as a symbol of unification. A president from this region stands in a centre to rebuild the cracked walls of Nigeria.

“The selfless effort of Southeastern technocrats and politicians in building PDP from G-34 , holding strong to it since 22-years is enough sacrifice to collectively relinquish PDP presidential ticket to a southeast aspirant.

“Among the three legacy parties that formed APC, a Southeast person was the leader of one of the legacy parties, which is ANPP, led by Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu who mobilised Ndigbo and all his loyalists across that 36 states of federation and built APC. With structures of APC legacy parties – CPC, ACN and ANPP – that brought APC to power in 2015, a Southeastern is morally and conventionally suitable to fly APC presidential ticket in 2023. Therefore, any attempt to subvert this justice will justify the region’s stand as a conquered territory.”

The Igbo youth leader, Comrade Igboayaka, declared that no fewer than 30 million Igbo youths could seek political freedom “by every means necessary if PDP and APC deny Southeastern presidential ticket.

“If there’s any reason a Southeasterner can’t be president of Nigeria in 2023, there shouldn’t be any reason for South East to be part of Nigeria beyond 2023. This is a choice for every Nigerian to make; moral and conventional law should be respected, thus allowing South East to produce the next president of Nigeria.”