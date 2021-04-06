BY Bode Gbadebo |

In what appears like a subtle campaign for Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello’s presidential ambition ahead of 2023, a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has taken to his verified social media handles to tell Nigerians who to elect as president in the next election.

He said Nigerians have the choice to make or mar the country’s chance of being one united country.

Although, Fani-Kayode didn’t mention Bello’s name in the post made on Tuesday morning, he, however, posted the governor’s picture alongside nine others, who are likely to throw their hats in the ring with attributes suggesting he was referring to the Kogi governor, who has become his new political ally lately.

The order of the pictures also speaks volume as Bello’s is on top of others – Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Kayode Fayemi, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, Governor Mai Mala Buni, Governor Dave Umahi, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, former governor Ayodele Fayose, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Governor Ben Ayade, in that order.

Fani-Kayode wrote: “The struggle in Nigerian politics is no longer between the two major parties, namely PDP and APC, but between the integrationists, who believe in a united, unbreakable Nigeria and the separatists who believe in the balkanisation of our country into various sovereign, independent nations.

“The choice we make for President in 2023 will ultimately determine which of the two sides wins that struggle.

“If we make the right choice and elect a young, strong, decisive, tough, clear-headed, clear-thinking, de-tribalised, level-headed, restrained, sensitive, kind and compassionate bridge-builder who is ready to do the right thing, restructure the federation, establish justice and equity, liberate the oppressed, take away the pain of the people and heal their wounds, Nigeria may just survive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former minister continued that, however, if Nigerians make “the mistake of electing a rudderless, incompetent geriatric, an egocentric intellectual barbarian and a bumbling and ineffectual fool whose lust for power and wealth is insatiable, who is detached from reality, who suffers from acute dementia, who refuses to acknowledge the cracks and divisions in our body politic and nation, whose only interest and motivation is the acquisition of primitive wealth and who has no interest in righting the wrongs of the past and building bridges across ethnic, regional and religious lines, then our nation will break into a thousand piecies and never be one again.”