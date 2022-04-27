Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi yesterday visited his Ondo State governor counterpart, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in Akure, the state capital for consultation on his 2023 presidential ambition.

Fayemi who is the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum said he is still in consultation with monarchs, governors and others before declaring his intention officially to run for the presidency in the 2023 general Elections.

The governor also visited the Olowo of Owo Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, Deji Of Akure Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi and Former Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

He said Nigeria needed an experienced leader capable of improving the developmental structure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his remark, Governor Akeredolu appreciated Fayemi and his entourage for the visit and wished him well in his consultations.