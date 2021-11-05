Northern Nigerian students in higher institutions of learning have been asked to mobilise to replace all manifestations of bad leadership during the 2023 general election.

Speaking during the Maitama Sule Leadership Lecture Series organised by the Students Wing of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) at the College of Education, Gumel, Jigawa State, Alhaji Shehu Dalhatu, who chaired the event, charged the students as custodians of the future to work to replace the bad leaders who had monopolized the total available activity in the country since 1999.

Dalhatu noted that the majority of those in leadership positions in local government councils and state assemblies are below the age of 40 and wondered why students in the same age bracket would not rise to check their excesses.

On his part, the keynote speaker, Dr Saidu Ahmed Dukawa, said to underscore the importance of students’ vigilance over the direction our country is headed, statistics have shown the rise in students enrollment from 1999.

And the main paper presenter, Dr Saminu Umar, lamented that at no time has free and credible elections ever been conducted in Nigeria by what he referred to as lying political elite who manipulate religion, ethnicity and regional sentiments to distort the minds of the electorate.