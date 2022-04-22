Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said that Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, was merely joking when he urged him to be a good loser in the forthcoming presidential election.

Ganduje had during Wike’s visit to the Government House, Kano, told his Rivers State counterpart that he should prepare to be a good loser because he will be defeated by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

The Kano State governor stated that he appreciates good losers because they have courage.

The PDP presidential hopeful was in Kano State to meet and address with delegates of the party ahead of the May 29, 2022 primaries of the party.

But, speaking with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Pigdin, which was monitored in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Wike said Ganduje was only responding to his comments about the failure of the APC-led federal government.

The Rivers State Governor said, “We were just playing. When I carried the microphone, I told him that I was in his state to talk to delegates who would vote for me.

“I told the governor that I know that they will soon leave the government because the APC administration failed Nigerians.

“I told him that I will take over the government so that I can put things in order so when it was time for him to speak, he said he was sure that I will lose the election, saying I will be a good loser. It was a joke.

“I first spoke but the media only picked what he said and ignored why he said that.”