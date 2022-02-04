Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged the people of Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke federal constituency of Plateau State to, as a matter of democratic necessity, support Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, and ensure that he returns to the House in 2023.

Gbajabiamila made the call while addressing a delegation of the Board and Management staff of the defunct Federal College of Education Pankshin in Plateau State, which has now been converted to a Federal University of Technology Pankshin — after the President signed the establishment Bill into law on Wednesday.

He said his admiration for Hon. Gagdi stemmed from his tenacity, and the zeal to represent his people in the best possible way, just as he strives daily to influence development to them through his legislative engagements in the House.

According to the Speaker, the quality of representation a constituency can get is in its ability to support and retain performing representatives, who by virtue of their activities, attract good things to their people, urging that appreciation should go to the lawmaker (Gagdi) for his efforts.

“While I thank you for coming to see us, I think that the House only did what it believed was right. However, the appreciation should perhaps go to the Member who sponsored the Bill and saw it to a logical conclusion.

“The speed with which the Bill was assented to by Mr president lend credence to its importance. And the member did very well to see it through. The need for the University was elaborately and painstakingly explained by him during the debate and there was no reason not to support it.

“Getting a Bill passed and signed into law is not a mean feat. It’s not an easy job, but Hon. Gagdi has been able to sponsor Bills out of which two have been signed, and that’s effective representation that should be encouraged,” Gbajabiamila told the delegation.

He, therefore, called on the people to continue to support Hon. Gagdi for having “done very well” for his people come 2023.

“So I urge you back home to support him and galvanize people to support him as your son who has distinguished himself in representing you here in the House,” Gbajabiamila added.

Hon. Gagdi had earlier briefed the Speaker about the delegation of stakeholders who came to thank him for providing leadership by supporting the bill seeking to convert the Federal College of Educstion, Pankshin to a Federal University Pankshin — and himself for making the case on their behalf.

Leader of the delegation and chairman, Governing Council of the erstwhile College turned University, Hon. Abubakar Adagu Suberu, while thanking the Speaker for his leadership and support for the Bill also commended Hon. Gagdi for his doggedness in ensuring that the College was successfully upgraded to a University.

“To God be the glory that we are privileged to be alive to witness this development because he’s the Alpha and Omega of everything and that’s why we the management are here to show appreciation.

“Hon. Yusuf Gagdi is a man who has distinguished himself in the State house of assembly and he has continued to make us proud as a worthy ambassador of the constituency in the House of Representatives.

“We thank him for single-handedly pursuing the dream of making the bill a reality and the speaker who lend his voice to the important bill.

“This has shown that he’s not only a good leader of Nigeria, but a worthy son in-law of Plateau because you are our in-law who made sure that our interest was well protected”, the lead delegate said referring to the Speaker.

Similarly, the Provost of the school, Dr. Amos Bulus Cufat, thanked the Speaker for providing a pragmatic leadership and for ensuring that the school is converted to a University which he said has “given the people a new lease of life” and that the “Speaker has written your name in gold.”

Gagdi while addressing the delegation having seen the Speaker off expressed delight in the Speaker enlightened them on the difficulties of passing laws in the legislature.

“I’m very happy that Mr speaker has expressed to you in summary what it takes to get a bill passed, and what I passed through to get this Bill passed and signed.

“Apart from passing it in both chambers, the struggle to have the President sign it is another frustration in itself. I’m not saying this because I want people to vote for me, because I know that it is God Almighty who gives power and decides the fate of those seeking offices. But you need to know that the business of lawmaking is not a joke and that we do our best to make our stay here beneficial for the people back home.”

He said the bill having being signed would be sent back to the National Assembly and the Supreme Court for documentation and the Ministry of Education would then be made to gazette it which makes it a public document.

He urged the delegation to also appreciate the state governor, Simon Lalong, whom he said “had to relocate to Abuja to plead with Mr. President on the day the bill was transmitted, to ensure that he signed it, which has happened.”