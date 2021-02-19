By Our Correspondent

As youths across Nigeria continues to agitate for a responsive Leadership driven by youths in all public and elective offices across Nigeria, a youth group known as PARADIGM SHIFT NIGERIA: “Let The Youths Take The Lead” has called on a youthful governance ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

According to a statement signed by the leader of the association, Ugochukwu Davidson, it says the movement is being piloted by concern Nigerian youths who are tired of the misgovernce in the country. They emphatically stated that any leader over 50years of age should forget running for the office of the presidenti come 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also added that the Paradigm shift for the youths to take the lead is imminent and unstoppable, especially with the recent #NotTooYoungToRunBill which was signed into law by the humble administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

They further commended the recent appointments of young and vibrant appointees under the current administration with 40-year, citing references to the newly appointed DG of NAPTIP, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa, amongst others.

They however recalled the promises of President Muhammadu Buhari during one of his speeches, stating that he would handover to a young leader after completion of his tenure in 2023. The new paradigm shift been agitated for by Youths of our great country is a campaign that has started and would stop at nothing until fruition is achieved.