Ahead of 2023 general polls, Rescue Nigeria Project (RNP), has inaugurated zonal and state coordinators to recruit members and mobilize groups for an alternative political leadership.

The National Coordinator of RNP, Usman Bugaje, disclosed this at the inauguration of zonal and state coordinators, on Thursday in Abuja, said that no citizen with conscience would allow his country to be run aground by greedy politicians whose objective of attaining power would appear to be self aggrandizement and embezzlement.

He said: “No sensible citizen would continue to ignore the consequences of allowing this kind of political culture to hold sway, having seen the dangerous trajectory it has set our country on. We are convinced that we can’t leave politics to politicians any more. At the sorry state where our country is today, we actually need Statesmen not politicians, whose vision is beyond the next election but focused on the next generation.

“We are glad to report that since our public debut at the end of September last year, we have been contacted by nearly a dozen groups across the country who are equally concerned about the future of our country. We have already agreed to work together to create the necessary synergy required to rescue our country from the cliff it has been driven to by our bad politics.

“Rescue Nigeria Project was created on the premise that the major and most fundamental source of our problems is leadership failure. In other words, the leadership we have had has failed to live up to the challenges ahead, primarily because they lack the expertise and character to lead.

“This is made worse by the fact that the leadership recruitment process in our political parties doesn’t prioritize knowledge or character, rather it’s a matter of wealth or connection. This means that we are not likely to get competent or credible people to lead this process.

“Giving the critical situation in the country we cannot afford the same type of leaders produced by these faulty rogue processes for it would look like a death sentence for the country. Thus, we have a compelling reason to create an alternative platform where competent and credible leaders who can fix this country could emerge,” he said.

He urges the newly inaugurated coordinators to identify competent and credible peoples so as to build a team around Nigerians to create a collegiate leadership system.

He further said: “We don’t believe in a one man show leadership, as it were. You are going to be the face of the RNP in your respective zones and States, you are therefore expected to be the embodiment of our values of ethical leadership, prioritization of Knowledge, selflessness, inclusiveness and courage”.

In his address, Chairman of the organizing committee, Dr. Mike Omer, said: “It is about time we started the effective process of consolidation to serve, the kind we wish to see in our nation going forward.

“As mobilisers, you have a lot to do so that our people may know the difference and be ready to vote suitable, credible, competent and ready to perform Nigerians into various offices, by identifying the qualifying criteria enumerated by the RNP.

“The criteria are products of painstaking research and conclusions from the views and desires of fellow countrymen and women who may not be here this moment, but believe that our glory is in getting the right people to do the job. Experts and professionals with the requisite pedigree and knowledge have volunteered to take us all, through an experience sharing exposition on our ways forward,” he said.

Also, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, noted that with the current political situation and political landscape, Nigeria requires to be moved better than where we are today.

AbdulRazaq said: “We need to drive with a sense of urgency. If we wants to effect new things and get things done differently, then we must do it with a sense of urgency. And I think the rescue Nigeria project is a platform that is providing itself the necessary tools to effect this urgency drive to sensitizer Nigerians on the need to shift conversation in leadership selection in Nigeria.

“The selection process is largely hinged on geographical interests, or ethno religious interests. Unfortunately, the problems Nigeria is faced with today has very little to do with ethno religious or geographical differences.

“We are looking at situations where we select people based on suitability, capacity, acceptability and based on the fact that they understand Nigerians, and they can deliver goods and service to Nigerians taking advantage of all the available resources,” he said.

In his remarks, the former Minister of Information, Frank Nweke said: “I believe that there is absolutely no doubt taht our country is in a very bad place at this time with challenges of unemployment, inflation, foreign policy, insecurity.

“Nigeria’s standing all over the world is at the lowest end. Our country is in the worse crisis since independence. So there is absolutely no contention whatsoever in that.

“On the matter of RNP, I believe that any well meaning citizen who agrees that our country is in a bad place must quit lamenting and try to do whatever they can do. All hands must be on deck because there is hardly a safe haven in any part of this country today and I believe that this is what the patriots of RNP have converged to do”.