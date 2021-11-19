The national co-ordinator of Got Your Back Nigeria, Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, has described Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as the man fit for the Presidency come 2023.

Nwaokobia Jnr made this known in a press statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

He quoted the word of Frantz Fanon, saying “Every generation must, out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfills it, or betrays it.”

He went further to state that, “In today’s Nigeria only one public office holder appears to wield an unequalled spread of love and brotherhood across our geography, nay a charm akin to what we had in the 1992/1993 political contestation that produced the MKO Abiola phenomenon.

“The present phenomenon like the former is indiscriminate of ethnicity, region and religion. The present phenomenon is concerned about competency and capacity over zoning and or rotation of power. The present phenomenon is the bastion of the Youth O’clock fervency, calling for a New Deal and a New Thinking. And the present phenomenon is the young man called Governor Yahaya Bello, GYB is interested in job creation and in the abolition of poverty as was Chief MKO Abiola of blessed memory.

“GYB stands for inclusiveness and gender parity in governance. He is an example of responsible and responsive leadership. And clearly9 represents the collective aspiration of the Nigerian people for a nation where justice, equity, fairness and Inclusiveness is prime. He did it in the multi-religious, multi-lingual and multi-ethnic State of Kogi which is arguably the strategic microcosm of Nigeria, and he can replicate same in the macrocosm come 2023.

“In 2020, the Bridge Builder called GYB won The Sun Newspapers’ Apostle of Political Inclusiveness Award for his unrivaled commitment to gender parity, and for his bold inclusion and appointment of Young People to strategic leadership positions. With 43 years as the average age of the Kogi State cabinet, do you wonder why GYB is the grail bearer of the call of the Nigerian People for new values in leadership?.

“GYB is unarguably the bridge between the old and the young. As 2023 approaches, the very popular refrain Youth O’Clock which represents the trust of the moment and the urgency of now resonates because GYB has thrown his hat in the ring to lead the challenge for a new Nigeria come 2023. In GYB the youths have found their own, they have elected to identify with their own, and they are ready, willing, and able to reset Nigeria for good.

“The GYB phenomenon across the nation is the validation of the competency and the capacity of the young man who governs the Confluence State of Kogi. And Nigerians old and young are enamoured by the GYB magic. Do you know that in Kogi State GYB has a cabinet that includes Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, Kanuri et al. And do you know that since the creation of Kogi State, GYB though a Muslim was the only Governor to build a chapel for Christians to worship in the Government House like their Muslim counterparts? Make no mistake, GYB is that broad thinking and urbane Bridge Builder that Nigeria needs come 2023,” Nwaokobia Jnr stated.