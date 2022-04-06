Governor of Taraba State Darius Ishaku has directed all political appointees serving in the state who are desirous of contesting for the coming primary elections and the general elections in 2023 to resign on or before Friday.

The governor’s directive also affects political appointees serving at the local governments which include supervisory councillors, special advisers and secretaries to the local governments.

In a press statement signed by the chief press secretary to the governor, Iliya Bekyu, the governor appreciated the contributions of the appointees towards the progress and development of the state. The governor wished those willing to go into elections success in their endeavours.