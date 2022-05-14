Gombe State governor, Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya, has returned his expression of interest and nomination forms to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the governing party is fully ready for the governorship poll in the state.

The governor also expressed confidence that he would win both the APC ticket and his re-election in 2023.

“We have a saying in Gombe and I will say it in Hausa, either today, tomorrow or now we are ready for the elections; no shaking,” he stated.

Governor Yahaya who spoke through his chief of staff, Alhaji Abubakar Inuwa Kari, after submitting his nomination forms at the International Conference Center, Abuja, ruled out the recent defections in the state as a threat to his reelection in 2023.

The LEADERSHIP Governor of the Year 2021 stated: “We are taking the campaign’s from the PDP. Nobody is leaving the APC. We had a few defections a few months ago but people are trooping into the APC. We are solidly on ground and we are ready to go.

“Any person that goes to Gombe State now knows that Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has transformed Gombe over the last three years. The people of Gombe are grateful for what he has done. You go to Gombe today, you know you’ll see a new Gombe. And like one of his colleagues said when he came a few weeks ago, he called my principal the quiet storm. Gombe has changed and Gombe is for the better. So I invite you to come to Gombe and see for yourself.”