A political pressure group named Inter-Party Presidential Consensus Forum (IPCF) has called on the 17 southern states to adopt Akwa-Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, as consensus presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 elections.

IPCF, which said it focuses on building consensus among political parties and sectional interests, also demanded that the two major political parties in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) should zone their presidential tickets to the southern part of the country.

It also called on politicians of northern extraction to, in the interest of national peace, justice, equity and fairness, resist the lure of contesting the 2023 presidential election and allow the South to produce the next president, after the eight years tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

IPCF, in a statement jointly signed by its national coordinator, Abubakar Danladi, and secretary, Dr. Olaniyi Adegbite, in Abuja, stressed that its decision was based on findings from a series of extensive surveys conducted across the country.

It explained that the result of its survey shows that most Nigerians, across the country, believed that the presidency should go to the South and that Governor Emmanuel best fits into the frame of the president who has the capacity and state of mind to unite the nation and rebuild her infrastructure after President Buhari’s tenure.

“We have been conducting a series of surveys and reviews among Nigerians with Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) and the result shows that most Nigerians would support a younger leader as well as power shift to the Southern parts of the country citing national peace, equity, justice and rapid development as major reasons.”

“Interestingly, results from the Northern states show that voters from that region preferred a President from the Southern part of the country to succeed President Buhari.

“From the array of leaders including those that have indicated interest in the Presidency, more Nigerians preferred the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom, who they believe is young, focused, accommodating and has demonstrated the capacity to unite Nigerians and get them to work together to rebuild the nation” IPCF revealed.

IPCF stressed that Governor Udom Emmanuel further scored higher than others because of his proven capacity in human capital and infrastructural development in critical sectors.

“IPCF also recognizes Governor Emmanuel’s ability to establish and successfully manage highly specialized ventures including the Ibom Air, Ibom Deep Sea Port, Ibom Industrial Park/Jetty as well as power, refinery projects, gas processing plants and top-class health facilities which show that with his type of leadership our nation can indeed achieve success in such critical areas.

“The Forum also noted the success of Governor Udom’s Maintain Peace Movement, which created the enabling peaceful atmosphere for enhanced productivity as well as harmonious living in a multifarious state. It is our informed stand that such template should be adopted for sustainable peace and stability at the national level”, the statement added.

The IPCF informed that it would soon commence a nationwide consensus tour ahead of primaries by political parties.