As politicians ratchet up engagements on the geopolitical zone of the country that should produce the country’s next president in 2023, the Nigeria Equity Group (NEG), a non-partisan political pressure, has made a case for a southern Christian to occupy the exalted office.

The national convener, NEG, Dr. Emeka Nwosu, who made the call in Abuja, yesterday, urged all the major political parties “to put peace and stability of the country first this time, by reserving their presidential tickets for competent and experienced southern Christians.”

“We strongly believe that the only way to truly promote fairness and inclusion in our diverse and complex society, especially at this time of unprecedented national crisis, is for power shift to a southern Christian in 2023. Anything other than this will further exacerbate the rifts and wounds that have become more evident lately and not bode well for our country,” he said.

The group however said that it is not working against the interest of former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, who is being touted as a contestant in the 2023 presidential election, adding, “Senator Bola Tinubu has not declared his intention to run and we cannot talk of an ambition that does not exist.”