A political support group, Ebonyi Democrats (ED), has called on the governor of Ebonyi State, Engineer David Umahi, to come clean on his rumoured senatorial ambition in the 2023 elections.

The group’s call was contained in a press statement issued on Tuesday in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

In the statement jointly signed by the ED chairman, Kelechi Nwaevo Cornelius, and the 30-man executive working committee of the group, ED stated that it was becoming worried over the numerous reports which have been consistent and without any refutation from the neccesary quarters, claiming that Governor Umahi had also picked the nomination forms to contest a Senate seat while also aspiring for presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the same time.

The group wondered why Umahi was allegedly engaging in a hide and seek game, seeking two positions which the Electoral Act naturally frowns at.

The group urged Umahi to focus on his presidential ambition as double speaking could be tantamount to reducing the chances of Ndigbo from producing a president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

“We hereby call on Governor David Umahi to focus on his presidential ambition which he had initially signified his interest to contest for. Such double speaking that he is now presently eyeing the Senate much portrays him as politically unstable and could possibly dent the chances of NdiIgbo producing a president of Nigeria.

“As a matter of fact, Umahi should concentrate on convincing the delegates of the APC on why he is the best man for the job and come out to disassociate himself from such a less vaunting ambition,” ED said.

The group, therefore, expressed its readiness to campaign for Umahi’s presidential ambition but would readily campaign against him should he betray their trust.