A political pressure group, the Rivers Patriotic Forum (RPF), has decried planned imposition of candidates by the leadership of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the leading opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

RPF, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Saturday, declared that governance had gone on sabbatical in the state, as the state has been locked down to exclusive enjoyment of a few while the bulk of the citizenry were left in despair.

The statement, which was jointly signed by Moses Urang and Karl Chinedu, Convener and Deputy Convener of the group respectively, said it was a sad commentary that Rivers State had no strong voice in the two chambers of the National Assembly.

The statement reads in part: “We have watched with trepidation as each election circles come and go, hoping that a group of select politicians who have hijacked politics since 2007 would lighten our political yoke, but instead, they have continued to manipulate the political process, ensuring that the best and brightest of Rivers political society are denied access to party tickets, when the people are left in a lurch.

“It is worth noting here that prominent Rivers sons and daughters who have done well in business, the professions and politics are serially shut out from the political system, this empowering mediocres and politically inept cronies.

“The hope that things will be different in 2023 has been dashed once more as we have been confronted with the usual political shenanigans of imposition of candidates, subvention of democratic principles and closing off if the political space.”

RPF, therefore, called on credible sons and daughters of the state to jettison the PDP and APC and pick nomination forms from other credible political parties, in order to provide the much needed leadership for the state in 2023.

It said: “This is the time for the youths, women and the general populace to begin to tell the cabals in APC and PDP that their time is up. In 2023, we shall vote for credible individuals and political parties. This is the time to rescue our state.

“We are hereby calling on the following credible Rivers sons and daughters, namely, Atedo Peterside, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, Hon. Austin Opara, Hon. Prince Chibudom Nwuche, Hon. Lee Maeba, Hon. Magnus Abe, Ledum Miter,. Hief Felix Obuah, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree and others, to rise up and provide the needed leadership.

“This, they can do by picking the expression of interest and nomination forms of other political parties outside of PDP and APC. Our collective acquiesce gives the impression that we cannot do without the two major political parties. We know that 2023 will be more about credible individuals than failed political platforms.”