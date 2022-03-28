Northern group under the auspices of Equity Alliance has thrown their weight behind the call for southern Presidency and specifically endorsing the minister of transport, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi for President.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, chairman of Equity Alliance, Hon. Magaji Baba, said as an organisation, they have critically scrutinised all the aspirants from the South South aspiring to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari and came to the conclusion that Hon. Amaechi stands out amongst them as a better aspirant to be supported by all and sundry.

Baba who also contested for Federal House of Representative in 2015 for Zaria Constituency said, the political record of Amaechi is outstanding, from a member House of Assembly to becoming a speaker and governor for two terms and now a minister of the Federal of Nigeria, he has gathered requisite knowledge to govern Nigeria effectively.

“Rt Hon. Amaechi wholeheartedly supported President Muhammadu Buhari at the expense of his life and made sure that PMB won in one of the most keenly contested presidential election against all odds, aside possessing the requisite qualifications, he deserves to be rewarded accordingly.

“As the Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Amaechi has put his footprints as a minister who has distinguished himself, and with all the achievements in the transportation sector under his leadership, there is no doubt that he will transform the country if given the opportunity.

“ We are therefore urging the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) to give the ticket to Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as the presidential standard flag bearer of the party.

“We of the Equity Alliance hereby endorse Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi for President come 2023 and calls on well meaning Nigerians to support him for a better and united Nigeria” the organisation leadership said.