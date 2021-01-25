ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

A siocio political group based in Nasarawa State, known as ‘Kwantamania Progressive Movement’ for Governor Sule 2023, has passed vote of confidence on Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration, saying he deserves a second term.

Convener of the group, Yakubu Kwanta, who is the Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth and Sports Development stated this at the weekend in Akwanga during the inaugural meeting of the group.

Kwanta said members of the group were carefully selected across the 11 electoral wards of Akwanga Local Government Area where the governor hails from.

“Ten people were selected from each polling unit in the local government, and another 10 from each of the 11 electoral wards of the local government were appointed as ambassadors to coordinate and begin early mobilisation for the re-election of Governor Sule in 2023”

Kwanta said the essence of the group is to return the party back to the people at the grassroots; carry everybody along, mobilise the party at the grassroots, and ensure that everybody is given a sense of belonging to make the return bid of the governor easy in 2023.

He further explained that the group’s support was based on the governor’s numerous achievements in the areas of security, corruption, agriculture and economy, health and education, among others.

Kwanta said the re-election of Governor Sule in 2023 will set the state on the fast lane of development, which any successive government in the state would not be able to deviate from.

Kwanta, urged members of the party at all levels to mobilise and register massively during the party registration of members of the APC beginning from today.

Also speaking, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Nehemiah Tsentse, who represents the area said the formation of the group is a welcome development, noting that there is every need to begin early grassroots mobilisation for Governor Sule’s re-election in 2023.

Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area Samuel Meshi, said the group is the foundation for the re-election of Governor Sule in 2023, even as he urged all to support him.

A former member of the House of Assembly who represented Akwanga, Peter Mbucho, said the two other senatorial districts of the state have done two terms as governor and Sule from the northern zone has to do two terms for equity.