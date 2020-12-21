By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah,

Bola Tinubu Support Organization (BTSO) have faulted Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde‘s claims that the south west prefer restructuring to presidency in 2023.

National Coordinator BTSO, Comrade Abubakar Abdullahi Kuso said the race to 2023 has become a headache for some individual whom Tinubu’s name has been a nightmares to.

According to him “I read with surprise the statement credited to Mr. Seyi Makinde, executive governor Ogun State on his preference for restructuring to Yoruba Presidential ambition come 2023 of which the world is looking at a born democrat, Dr. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the plum job.

“The statement from all indication was made out of sentiments and lack of goodwill for the Southwest region which stand tall in the presidential equation of APC come 2023. Further into the statement the governor believes he can fool and cajole the southwest to jettison the presidential ambition of Tinubu and support his vice – presidential bid which serves his personal interest and party trial, PDP.

“Governor Makinde, a neophyte in the politics of west and indeed Nigeria thought in his political haemorrhage that vice – Presidential slot is more commensurate to the west than a Presidential ticket.

“In his blanket statements for restructuring, he has forgotten to say specifically what modalities of restructuring he wanted that will be far and above the Presidential ambition of the west.

“For the purpose of information and reminder, Dr. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best new bride for 2023 presidential marriage based on his antecedents in the democratic journey of this Country.

Kuso said Asiwaju is a bridge builder, human developer, societal re-engeering politician and of course a change agent in nation building.

According to him ,It is no news any longer that Tinubu is a role model in the modern national infrastructural development harped upon Lagos architectural transformation started and supervised by him.

He said the Tinubu Presidential clamour cuts across Party line and geopolitical location, the new slogan and interest in governance is the ability and Political will for service delivery of dividends of democracy to the people which he (Tinubu) is synonymous with.

“Dr. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu a.k.a ” Political Economist” had survived Zero allocation during part of chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime, this weakening mechanism by PDP really brought out the ingenuity in Tinubu who timely rejigged the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state to fulfilled his electoral promises to Lagosians and Southwest in general.

“Tinubu is a tested, trusted progressive who remained on the part of the masses in his political journey. He has never left the part of progressive either for better for worst, he is never known for Political flirting gallivanting from one Party to the other for personal interest. All his actions are always for the masses interest and good governance.

“Tinubu is a Political ideologist, a realist with pragmatic characters aimed at good governance, Unity and accountability.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not agitating to contest election but Nigerians are asking him to be our President come 2023 for his managerial qualities, experiences and in-depth knowledge of Nigeria problems.

He is one man standing in the contemporary Political class.

“The Southwest Agenda” SWAGA” championed by former governors, National Assembly members, State Assembly and many other representatives seeking support for Tinubu come 2023 is in the right direction for better Nigeria.

“SWAGA movement and Gov. Makinde’s self serving restructuring are on parallel lines with no meeting point. The good news about west is that they are politically informed and sensitive to deceit capable of running down the region to derail the collective bargaining of the people.

“Take note, come 2023 Tinubu is Nigeria and Nigeria is Tinubu. May God help Nigeria,” he stated.