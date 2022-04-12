A northern socio-political group under the auspices of Arewa Alliance for the Presidency of Godwin Emefiele (AAPGE) has commenced regional engagements with Northern stakeholders on the pathway to realising the Presidency of Godwin Emefiele, current governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Mr. Dauda Kushu, national convener of the group, made this known in a press conference organised in Yola, Adamawa State which was attended by stakeholders from various industries, religious and traditional leaders, North-East Business Community, North-East APC Youth Leaders, North-East APC Women Leaders, and North-East APC Stakeholders to endorse the presidency of Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

The convener explained that the group had met with the 21 local government chairmen of APC in Adamawa State and other party executives, who also received the proposition of an Emefiele presidency.

Kushu explained that the group’s activities in support of Emefiele are a result of their confidence in him and his acceptability among all Nigerians brought about by his unbiased, people-focused interventions at the CBN.

He pointed out that before Emefiele was appointed CBN Governor, less-privileged Nigerians had not felt the impact of the Government. However, with Emefiele’s interventions and policies which are focused on poverty alleviation, the group said that the lives of millions of Nigerians have been significantly improved.

The group while lauding Emefiele’s Agric transformation efforts, noted that Emefiele has abolished Nigeria’s status as a food-dependent nation and turned it into a food self-sufficient nation, adding that if Emefiele is allowed to continue as President from where he left off as CBN Governor, Nigeria will be the better for it.

The group convener quoted official data which show that the CBN has disbursed over N927 billion in less than seven years to over 4.5 million smallholder farmers cultivating 21 commodities across the country under the Emefiele-led ABP.

“Additionally, before 2015, Nigeria’s local rice production was 1.5 metric tonnes/hectare. Courtesy of the ABP, local rice production has soared to 5 metric tonnes/hectare.

“This increase in rice production has resulted in an increase in the number of large-scale integrated rice mills available in the country, from less than 10 in 2015 to nearly 100,400 medium-sized mills and over 200,000 small scale mills across the country today, providing millions of direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians.

“In terms of his performance in managing Nigeria’s economy, Emefiele has immensely contributed to pulling Nigeria out of recession despite global economic challenges brought about by COVID-19 and oil price shocks. Nigeria’s GDP is on the rise following its 3.4 percent growth in 2021, the fastest growth rate in 7 years.

“AAPGE will conduct campaigns across the 19 Northern States of Nigeria as well as in northern communities across the South, not forgetting those in the diaspora,” he said.