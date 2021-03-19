By Stellamaries Amuwa, Abuja

A progress-seeking and not-for-profit political pressure group, has again described the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, as the requisite capacity, vibrant youthfulness, and astute competence required of the next Nigerian President.

National Coordinator of Yahaya Bello Youths Coalition (YBYC – 2023), Comrade Shuaibu Muhammed Olowo, made this submission at a press conference held in Abuja on Friday.

According to the group, who are apprehensive as to who shall emerge from the sea of potential presidential aspirants, and sustain the lasting legacies of transformational leadership, already bequeathed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Olowo said, “It may be just two years before the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari and some State Governors elapse. But the race to Aso Rock and the 36 Government Houses, have since begun. The conversation on the 2023 general election continues to gather momentum across regional and political belts.

“Nigerians, both at home and abroad, politicians and other top party stakeholders are tightening their belts and strategising to partake in the political process. Interestingly, there are names of some political juggernauts, both in the ruling party and opposition parties, who are been touted as the next Nigerian President, and possible successor to President Buhari come 2023.

“But many have bothered less about their leadership capacity, pedigree, antecedents, and credentials. Instead they consider and have attached significant premium to the ethnic affiliation, religion and geo-political zones of the potential aspirants.

“As such, we embarked on conducting a critical and impartial assessment of the profiles of some eminent politicians already been touted as Nigeria’s President-in-waiting, come 2023. Surprisingly, after the painstaking exercise, we unanimously found in Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, the requisite capacity, vibrant youthfulness, and astute competence required of the next Nigerian President.

“At the risk of exaggerating, Governor Yahaya Bello is definitely going to be a Nigerian leader that will not take action or do something solely because he wants to play to the gallery. While some of his colleague-Governors were economical with facts, especially with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic in their States, GYB refused to play politics with people’s life. And the outcome is there for all to see.

“Many people who knew Kogi State and its terrains, can attest to the transformation which has taken place since Yahaya Bello came on board in 2016. For a State infamously regarded as a hub for kidnapping and other violent skirmishes, nobody would have believed that Governor Yahaya Bello will, through his magic wand, permanently address insecurity and crimes in the Confluence State, in just four years, before his re-election for a second term in 2019.

“As a youth-friendly and gender-sensitive governor, Bello is one of the few, if not the only one having his entire State Executive Councils, majorly comprising of youths and women. He has promoted women inclusiveness in politics to the extent that he ensured that all the Local Government Areas’ Vice Chairmen in Kogi State are women, who contested under his party, APC, in last December 2020 council elections.”