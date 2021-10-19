A group, Osinbajo Awareness Campaign (OAC) has unveiled plans to mobilise 20million youths across the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the vice president Yemi Osibanjo’s presidency.

Already, the group has launched an awareness campaign to garner support for Osinbajo ahead of the 2023 presidential election in Kano.

It insisted that the vice president is the only trusted Nigerian politician who can consolidate on the gains of President Muhammadu Buhari’s transformation agenda.

At the launch of its Kano secretariat and campaign vehicles on Sunday, the national coordinator of the group, Mubarak Haruna declared that Nigeria needs highly patriotic and genuinely detribalised leaders, like Osinbajo who can move the country to greater heights.

He said while other pro-Osinbajo platforms, including The Progressive Project (TPP) and the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG), focused on the general population, OAC will mobilise 20 million youths across various political backgrounds in the 19 Northern states.

Haruna said the group would soon embark on an intensive campaign across the Northern part of the country and drum up support for his candidacy come 2023.

Haruna pointed out that Osinbajo is a pragmatic leader and a demonstration of commitment to progressive ideals and honesty.

He said people-focused leadership by example are glaring in the Buhari administration’s social empowerment programme, including cash transfer and trader money where several lives of the poor and less privileged Nigerians across the country were positively touched.

“We are launching an awareness campaign across the Northern states to mobilise support for Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo towards making him our next president.

“None of us has ever met him in person but from all we know, we are convinced that the vice president is the only tested and trusted candidate so far,” he said.