A group of professionals drawn from the 774 local government areas in Nigeria under the aegis of Nigerians United for Osinbajo (NUFO) has declared that the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the best candidate to succeed President Muhammaud Buhari come 2023.

In a statement released to journalists on Tuesday, the spokesman of the group, Engr. Kabir Ahmed, noted that VP Osinbajo possesses the right qualification and experience to occupy the number one seat in the country.

Ahmed said: “At NUFO, we believe that VP Osinbajo is the only candidate that possesses the right attribute that all Nigerians are looking for in a president. He has character and competence. He is urbane. He is loyal. He has friends across ethnic and religious lines.

“Our nation is at a crossroads, we must be courageous to do the right thing and vote the man who can pull Nigerians away from the jaws of poverty, insecurity and economic challenges.

“We have surveyed the political landscape of Nigeria, and taken a critical examination of the different political gladiators across the country. Our view is that VP Osinbanjo towers above them all. He is the only candidate with character and competence. He is the youngest and the most qualified candidate.

“We believe that he would be acceptable to the majority of all Nigerians in view of his records of service and professional experience.”