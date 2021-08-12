Amidst the recent call for a Nigerian leader in his 60s, an organisation, under the aegis of Yerima Action Group (YAG), has said former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima, is the only person who fits the bill to contest the 2023 presidential election from the North.

The group’s patron, Alhaji Abubakar Sokoto Abu Abuja, in a statement, said Sani Yerima had already declared his ambition to vie for the presidency ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said Yerima should therefore, be given the chance in the interest of the Nigerian state and everyone should put aside their personal interests and support him now more than ever when the electorate needs sophisticated political thinking and planning to overcome and secure great political mileage during the upcoming elections.

He said, “Sani Yerima should be embraced by all Nigerians for he is a sincere and honest politician, who desires the promotion of peace, progress and unity of Nigeria.

“Yerima’s footprints were laid years back as Zamfara Governor where his unquenchable patriotic desire and commitment to solve many of our challenges was unrivalled despite attempt to cast him as a religious bigot. Here is a man who places the nation above self in all his dealings, a courageous and conscientious politician who has no stain in his record,” YAG said.