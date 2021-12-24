Yiaga Africa and the Not too young to rule movement has expressed their preparedness to support young political office aspirants in Nigeria and promote the political inclusion of young people ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group said it would explore viable partnerships in the entertainment industry to promote ideas on youth and women inclusion in political dispensation.

Shedding light on how to encourage more youth participation in politics at the Not Too Young To Run Festival in partnership with UKAID and TASCK in Lagos, the Director of Programme, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu, said Nigeria will work if young people decides to come out to vote and participate in the electioneering process.

She said the young people have the numbers and that was the reason for the collaborative effort, stressing that the entertainment industry is powerful in Nigeria.

Mbamalu said, “In fact, entertainment has made Nigeria global because entertainment took us to the global map. The reason why a lot of people know about Nigeria is because of our music, movies and art and a lot of young people are interested in this conversation when it is led from this space and that is what informed the partnership.

“Why entertainment is making us global, entertainment also needs to help us change the political outcome. Yes, young people make up the numbers but we are not coming out to vote. If you look at the 2019 general elections in Lagos State, the state youth registered voters are 40.8 per cent of the voters in Lagos were young people from 35 years and below. But the turnout was just 4 per cent.’’

