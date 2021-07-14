A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, has declared that the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, cannot decide where the next governor of the state will come from in 2023.

Okocha, who was Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, made the declaration while speaking at the inauguration of the Obio/Akpor local government area chapter of a political pressure group, the Rivers Voice of Freedom (RVF).

The APC chieftain stated that it was not the responsibility of any individual to zone the governorship position of the state to any zone of region.

He said: “Well, he spoke his mind; he didn’t speak the mind of the party. I don’t think he spoke for the APC. He spoke as an individual.

“Just like the Southern Governors that want the Presidency to come to the South and people from the North are kicking against it. That is the Honourable Minister’s opinion. It has nothing to do with Rivers people.”

Earlier in his welcome address, RVF President, Comrade Dominic Dumekpigi, said the group has began moves to ensure that more youths participate in elections in Rivers State, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Dumekpigi said: “As a grassroot mobilization group, we owe ourselves the truth and the truth is to ensure we continue to defend what is just in a bid to enhance peaceful coexistence as members of the same family.

“As a matter of fact, RVF came up after the 2019 general election, having seen our chances and chances of our political leaders who share same vision of playing politics without bitterness and acrimony.”