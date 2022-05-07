The Gina Unimke and Trisha Shine Foundation (GUTS), has launched a massive plan to improve Nigeria’s electoral process ahead of the 2023 general election.

In its unveiling statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, the Foundation stressed the importance of participatory democracy and a credible polls in 2023.

The statement signed by GUTS Foundation media coordinator, Mr Akuma Ukpo, said 2023 was critical for the future of the country and all stakeholders must be committed towards ensuring that the future of Nigeria is guaranteed.

The group further established that it will rely heavily on the youths constituency in its campaign in order to achieve its 2023 objectives.

“We believe 2023 election is a game-changer in the history of our country. It’s high time the youths constituency woke up. They should join GUTS Foundation to rewrite the history of this country.

“We shall be embarking on two major campaigns with different hashtags to promote this course, but most importantly, we shall be meeting the youths constituency and many others at a concert and a walk on the streets of Abuja.

“We shall be announcing the dates for the walk and the concert soon. But we are certain that A-list artistes, political actors, and other stakeholders will converge for the two events.

“Our mission is to make sure we do what we have to do to ensure a credible election come 2023. We need to ensure our people are properly registered and obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

“Also, our target is to sensitize our youths and dissuade them against all forms of violence in order to achieve a peaceful 2023 election.

“We will continue to anchor our effort on the notion that the future of Nigeria lies in the hands of its committed youths.

“Consequently, our foundation will marry this campaign with youths empowerment as we strongly believe that election can only be peaceful when our youths smile to the poll. Our youths will understand that there is the need to vote without rancour.

“You can reach us by following us on Instagram and other social media platforms – @guts_foundation and @theswitchbyguts,” the statement stated.