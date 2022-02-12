The Executive Director of Engage Empower Educate Initiative, and National Council For Women Societies (NCWS) “He for She” ambassador, Mr. Kalada Belema Meshack-Hart, has commended the First Lady of Benue State, Dr. Mrs. Eunice Ortom, for encouraging female aspirants vying for elective positions in the 2023 general elections in the state.

Mrs Ortom hosted the Forum of Female Aspirants on the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on 6th February, 2022 at the new banquet hall of government house, Makurdi, where she stressed the need for women to be adequately equipped to face their male counterparts as the 2023 polls draws near.

Reacting, Mr. Meshack-Hart who spoke to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday 9th February, 2022 during a surprise birthday party organized for him by some women, said women seeking elective positions need to be supported financially and otherwise, adding that “women are the builders of homes and by extension, the society, so it’s best to put them in leadership positions in order for the society to move forward”.

He called on other First Ladies and female office holders to emulate the Benue First Lady.

Mr. Meshack-Hart while praying God to bless the wife of the Governor for always carrying women along, emphasized the need for female inclusion in politics.

He admonished female electorates to queue behind female candidates during elections, stressing that women are more acclimatized with the needs of their fellow women.

He urged female aspirants to always rally around women and friends of women in order for them to win the support and confidence of female electorates.

On his birthday, Meshack-Hart said he was grateful to God for adding another year to his years to serve women.

“I thank God for another year. It’s an opportunity to continue serving women,” he said.

“My life’s goal is to empower women and the girl child.

“As the saying goes, “When you empower women, you empower the society,” he added.