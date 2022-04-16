Consensus has become a ranking political buzzword in Nigeria today. And the reason isn’t too hard to deduce. The two main parties, governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) put it to strategic use in choosing members of their National Working Committee (NWC) at their separate national conventions. And it worked for them.

But with the 2023 elections, especially the presidential poll, around the corner, the prospect of this mode of choosing party candidates becoming a dominant feature is high.

The new Electoral Act elevated the consensus mode (albeit a critical caveat that all aspirants must endorse in written form whomever emerges) to that of the direct and indirect primaries method on how parties can choose their candidates.

But it would seem like that is not the only reason. Watchers of political events argue that with the convoluting political space ahead of the elections, most parties are likely to adopt the consensus option.

Although faint calls have been made within the APC for the use of consensus, the conversation is already mainstream in PDP, perhaps because the geo-politics of how its presidential candidate emerges is more intense.

PDP is running against time as far as sorting out its zoning issue is concerned. And with 17 presidential aspirants gunning for the ticket, key stakeholders believe the consensus option might just do the trick again as was the case during its November 2021 national convention which produced the current NWC.

More so, with about seven weeks to the June 3, 2023 deadline given by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to all the political parties to have submitted the names of their candidates, the task couldn’t be more pressing.

However, the trio of former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Governors of Sokoto and Bauchi States, respectively, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal and Senator Bala Mohammed ingeniously initiated the idea of working to produce a consensus candidate among those of them who have indicated an interest in vying for the office of President.

Although the team first met in Bauchi on March 20, 2022, another aspirant, Mohammed Hayatoudeen, former Managing Director of African International Bank has joined them in other engagements.

The initiative has gotten quite positive reviews so far from some party members who spoke with LEADERSHIP.

Describing the efforts of the consensus aspirants as sacrificial, Hashim Kareem, a party member from Kano said, “The aspirants know that by initiating this consensus move, three of them will lose out as only one person will be nominated to contest in the primary proper. Yet, they went on to make public pronouncements on their efforts, thereby, foreclosing the option for any of them to back out. These men have done well and they should be treated as heroes of the PDP and today’s democracy in Nigeria.”

Another member of the PDP from Abia State, Okey Elenwo, said “Initially, I did not believe the four men were serious about their plan. To think that they mean business gives me the impression that they are making a big sacrifice, particularly since the initiative is a voluntary move and nobody is being compelled to join. Also, the idea was not imposed by the party nor is it being directed by any incumbent President or other external or internal force. The initiators deserve kudos”.

While Adekunle Oluwole believes the arrangement is beneficial to the extent that it may become the trend that will shape the elections, another party member, Peremebao Ohiwe, said “If the aspirants are already holding discussions with each other, then they are already creating grounds for mutual understanding and support for each other. So, whoever emerges will find it easy to rally the others and everybody will be a winner.”

Nevertheless, top civil society organisations (CSOs) in the country have kicked against consensus as the mode of selecting leaders in political parties, saying it smacks of subverting popular will.

For the CSOs, the variant of consensus being practised seems to violate aspirants rights which can undermine the 2023 election success even though consensus is provided for in the Electoral Act.

Speaking for the over 11 organisations, executive director of Yiaga Africa, Mr Samson Itodo, said with the power asymmetry in political parties, relying on consensus will violate the rights of aspirants to equal participation in party primaries.

“And it also limits the choice of voters to candidates who did not emerge from democratic primary elections,” Itodo said.

While warning political parties to be wary of consensus as the mode for selecting leaders ahead of the 2023 general elections, Itodo said: “consensus will deepen polarisation in parties and undermine chances of electoral success in the coming elections.”

“Parties should be reminded of the strict criteria in section 84 (9,10,11) in the Act. Any nomination that violates those conditions will be invalidated,” Itodo said.

But the CSOs aren’t alone on this. Elder statesmen, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai and Mr Anthony Sani also cautioned against the abuse of the concept.

“This was why some of us did not want consensus to be part of the processes for party congresses and convention as well as for party primaries as matter of law.

“It is for the same reasons that we opposed indirect party primaries. Both consensus and indirect primaries cannot improve internal democracy.

“This is because the two methods are open to abuse by money bags and power of incumbency,” the elder statesmen said in a joint statement.

However, Barrister Okey Nwaeke, an Enugu-based lawyer noted that consensus is an idea supported by law. He added that the new Electoral Act recognises it as one of the ways by which parties can select candidates.

He added that credit should be given to politicians who are exploring this legal and lawful option as it demonstrates their predilection for peace, unity, and cooperation.

Nwaeke further advised that the advocates of consensus should continue to use persuasion to sell the idea and that “for as long as it is voluntary, not being forced on anybody and the initiators continue to be firm on the fundamental reasons for starting it, they will continue to be heroes of this political period and history as well as posterity will remember them for good cause”.

A political science teacher, Hassan Lado, believes “The efforts of this group of politicians are novel, noble, and worthy of emulation”

He continued: “they should be encouraged to pull it through. The consensus plan should not be abandoned mid-way. The PDP leadership should openly come out to identify with the idea, praise it and encourage all members and stakeholders to back support it.”

The plan of the consensus team, it would seem, is to reduce the number of aspirants, create cordial relationships among them to ensure unity going into the presidential election regardless of who the candidate is.

Whether they can reprise what the APC did in 2015 is a matter of conjecture at this point. Recall that the APC, as the main opposition party, managed to keep the number of its presidential aspirants at five, namely, Muhammadu Buhari, (who eventually won), Abubakar Atiku, Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, Rochas Okorocha, and Sam Nda Isaiah.

After Buhari’s emergence as APC candidate, the other aspirants stayed put to help their party defeat the then ruling PDP.

Unfettered however, the PDP consensus quartet has visited all the other 11 governors who are members of the PDP to explain their mission to them.

To ensure that their initiative is not seen as a gang-up against any other aspirant, they have equally visited Atiku who is not part of the current move and is a presidential aspirant. They have visited aspirants from the other zones like Nyesom Wike and Emmanuel Udom who are also governors.

It was however learnt that the consensus team may hold a joint meeting with all other aspirants from other parts of the country who are not opposed to the consensus idea so that they can all agree on modalities for further reducing the number of aspirants in the interest of the party.

Recall that the South East PDP presidential aspirants, namely, Peter Obi, Anyim Pius Anyim, Sam Ohuabunwa and Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, also met recently to form an alliance even though they were silent on whether they will produce consensus candidates from among themselves.

However, spokesman of the consensus team, Saraki has repeatedly said any of them in the team are qualified to provide effective leadership and good governance for the nation.

He said they believe that “the national interest and cohesion within the party are more important than individual ambition”.

He added that what he and his colleagues have started is worthy of emulation as consensus building is needed at a critical time when the nation is troubled like now.

The days ahead will be critical for the consensus team and intriguing for the political system. However political watchers are on the lookout for how the consensus game will play out in both PDP and APC.