Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has debunked insinuations that he will be the running mate of former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful for the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar.

Wike spoke on Tuesday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital, during a PDP stakeholders meeting.

The governor stated that at the appropriate time, members of the party in the Southern Nigeria will speak in one voice about their decision on the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “Forget about the propaganda and posters you’re seeing on social media. I have not said that I want to run for any office and even if I want to run, nobody can stop me.

“I have not discussed to be vice to anybody and nobody is vice to me. All those things are speculations and imaginations of those who are afraid of us.”

He advised PDP members who were struggling to be the party’s 2023 governorship candidate in Rivers to be calm, as it was too early to start campaigning for the position.

Wike added: “Those of you who are interested in the governorship of Rivers State should calm down first, it’s still early. Let INEC get done with the electoral amendment Bill and let our party bring guidelines.

“I heard people are already scheming for positions when candidate haven’t emerged. Those of you waiting for my anointing, I am not a pastor.

“If you want anointing to become governor, you can go to your pastors. All my prayer is for God to direct us to have the right person to succeed us.

“We are coming towards the end of our administration, all we need is your constant prayers for God to keep the PDP united in the state. We want whoever that will take over from us to surpass what we have achieved.”