The founder of Reset Nigeria Initiative, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, has said he can turn around the country if elected president in 2023.

In a statement in Abuja yesterday, he said he had the foresight and experience to steer the ship of the country to greater heights due to his ability to serve to lead people.

He said, “I just feel that at this point we have the ability to do something completely different. We have been preaching the same things since 1960, since independence. We have been having the same leaders and Nigeria is much more than that.”

He said with the experiences Nigerians had in the last 12 to 15 years they should try to reconfigure their minds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is not about just being president, it’s about having ideas, being a visionary, bringing something new to the table, creating the atmosphere for Nigeria to actually develop,” he said.

The Ebira prince further affirmed that on his part, he wants to put his ideas forward, adding that it’s not something unusual with his pedigree.

“I think that we need to be more brave and courageous, we need a leader who can get his hands there to show that he is involved, in love with his country.

“It’s about leading us out of captivity really. And I am convinced that if it is not me, it needs to be somebody like me that feels Nigeria is worth sacrificing. I’m just offering myself, certainly we all need to present ourselves, we all need to be scrutinised.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think anybody that is coming in 2023 should believe that their past shouldn’t be questioned, their thinking shouldn’t be questioned, their fitness for office shouldn’t be questioned.

“You should open yourself up to be scrutinized, and don’t think money or largess will do this, we need ideas, we need people who are really thinking about one country, not one pocket and that is all I am thinking,” he added.