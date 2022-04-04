An aspirant for the Dekina/Bassa federal constituency seat of Kogi State in the House of Representatives come 2023, Mr Usman Austin Okai, has said that he will be the voice of his constituents if given the mandate to represent the the people of the federal constituency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The leading House of Representatives aspirant also disclosed that it will not be business as usual particularly for the good people of Bassa local government area if he assumes the legislative seat on their behalf.

Okai made this known while addressing the PDP delegates in Oguma, the headquarters of Bassa LGA of the State.

LEADERSHIP reports that Dekina/Bassa federal constituency is one of the three federal constituencies in Kogi East senatorial district of Kogi State.

“The people of Bassa are special to Kogi State and Nigeria at large because of the local government’s strategic location and its conducive environment for agricultural activities capable of helping in addressing the fact that Nigeria has not been able to attain self-sufficiency in food production and food security,” Okai said.

The House of Representatives hopeful noted that the only way to address the challenges facing the Bassa LGA was to have a Representative who understands their plight and has the capacity to amplify their voices at the national level.

He lamented the fact that Bassa local government is the only being recognised during the elections and not being remembered for dividends of democracy.

He, therefore, advised the party delegates against mortgaging the future of their children and the youths, insisting that he is the best for the job as the voice of the people would be heard at the national level if given a chance to clinch the PDP ticket.

Okai said with the new Electoral Act in place, popularity will count in who wins the general election and that the PDP must not risk the opportunity by giving the ticket to some aspirants who will only come around during elections, insisting that he has been there for the masses even without their mandate and that he will do more with their mandate.

“A lawmaker must has a lobbying power and negotiating capacity to attract job opportunities for his constituency and a sound voice to speak on their behalf,” Okai stated.