The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has said that he will consult President Muhamadu Buhari and members of his constituents before he will resign his position in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The Minister was reacting to President Buhari’s directive on Wednesday, that all cabinet members vying for elective offices in 2023 elections, sho resign before May 16, 2022.

Ngige, who spoke after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, added that the President had given a window for those that needed clarifications on his pronouncement to meet with him.

He said, “I have no reaction for now because the President said if anyone wants clarifications, the person should meet him, so I have to consult him and consult my constituents, Anambra State because I am holding the office for the government and my constituents.”